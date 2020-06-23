Orem residents seeking information about their city, where and how to pay bills, what is under construction and more have an easier way to find the information.
For the past few months, the http://orem.org city website has had a complete revamp, according to Pete Wolfley, communication and innovation officer.
“We found our mobile browsing was up substantially, but our site wasn’t mobile friendly,” Wolfley said.
Wolfley said it appears Orem residents like to use their mobile phones for the internet and to stay in touch with what is happening in the city.
The IT team at the city began researching all of the most popular pages residents were interested in and then began redesigning.
“The majority of residents came to the site to pay their utility bills,” Wolfley said. “Courts was second-most visited, then job opportunities.”
Other more popular sites included those to take care of other bills, the calendar of events and the parks guide and reservations.
“We also found we had seasonal jumps like in the summer,” Wolfley said.
Wolfley noted, that news articles helped to push the website page on the Phantom Dumper to the height of popularity a few years ago.
The “Phantom Dumper” was someone who was dumping construction waste into the sewer system and was causing issues with cleaning the wastewater treatment plant, sometimes weekly for several months. The cost was huge to the city. They even put out a $5,000 ransom if he was found.
The Phantom Dumper became so popular the city even made T-shirts with a Phantom Dumper logo. The Dumper finally moved to another area for a brief while and then stopped completely. The Phantom was never discovered.
According to Wolfley, the city website gets about 60,000 visits a month.
“We’ve tried our best to give the best search ability,” Wolfley said.
The website went live the first week of June, but had some kinks that had to be worked out. It is now up and running, according to Wolfley.
“We’ve made it clean and simple,” he said. “Now that the main site is done we can move on to other websites like the library’s or parks and recreation.
The city has several internal websites for employee use and about 10 public websites. They include:
- Orem.org.
- Lib.orem.org.
- Econdev.orem.org.
- summerfest.orem.org.
- read.orem.org — Summer reading program.
- oremrecreation.com.
- volunteer.orem.org.
- imagineorem.org — Planning and zoning issues.
Wolfley said his team is currently working on a new emergency preparedness website and hopes to have that available for residents very soon.