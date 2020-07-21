The Orem rehabilitation facility administrator who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his company was sentenced by Judge Darold McDade on Monday.
Orem police arrested 37-year-old Timothy Scott Claybaugh of Lehi over a year ago on July 10, 2019 under the suspicion of second-degree felony money laundering, second-degree felony communications fraud, second-degree felony pattern of unlawful activity and three second-degree felony counts of theft by deception.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges two days after his arrest for two counts of second-degree felony money laundering and three counts of second-degree felony theft.
Claybaugh entered a guilty plea on Feb. 3, pleading guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of theft. Both second-degree felony charges were amended to class A misdemeanors and the other three charges were dismissed with prejudice.
The charges stem from a report filed by the CEO and owner of Stonehenge on May 15, 2019, after he discovered a large-scale fraud the day after Claybaugh had quit.
Stonehenge of Utah is a company comprised of seven different facilities that cater to patients who experience illness or injury that required physical and occupational therapy.
The report alleged Claybaugh had been embezzling money over the span of a few years with an estimated loss of $150,000. Ten days before the report, Claybaugh had voluntarily resigned to work for a competitor after giving the company a four-week notice.
Prior to his resignation, Claybaugh had been employed as the administrator of the facility in Orem since November of 2016 and had worked at the location in American Fork and South Jordan since 2012.
In acting as the administrator, Claybaugh was responsible for the finances of the facility, making payments while controlling spending within budget limits set for the facility by the chief operations officer and chief executive officer of the company.
After Claybaugh’s resignation, the company’s CEO and owner received credit card statements from Bank of the West where he discovered Claybaugh had made several unauthorized purchases. The purchases were largely personal items that included gift cards, groceries, appliances, flowers for his wife, construction tools and materials, toys, a bike, diapers, furniture, electronics, landscape materials, a barn door, fast food, candy and energy drinks.
It was estimated that Claybaugh had made $148,794.11 in purchases on the company’s credit card over a two-year span. In total, authorities discovered Claybaugh had embezzled $169,876.83 from the Stonehenge location in Orem beginning immediately after he was transferred in November of 2016 and ending in the days up to his resignation in May of 2019.
Throughout that time, Claybaugh purchased at least 416 gift cards for places like Visa, Delta, Hotels.com, AirBNB, Home Depot, Nordstrom, Fandango, Amazon, Target, Cold Stone, Verizon and Walmart Pre-Paid Visa.
Authorities believe Claybaugh used the gift cards to fund trips to Costa Rica and Disneyland as well as his new home remodel. In total, Claybaugh’s gift card purchases were valued at a combined total of $28,174.10.
Additionally, Claybaugh wrote himself $62,708.81 worth of reimbursement checks for items or activities that were unrelated to the company and stole $18,768.66 in petty cash.
On Monday, Claybaugh was sentenced to two terms of 364 days in the Utah County Jail for each class A misdemeanor crime; however, both sentences were suspended. He was also sentenced to pay a fine of $5,000 — $2,500 for each class A misdemeanor count — but those fines were also suspended.
Instead, Claybaugh was ordered to have an ankle monitor in place by 7 p.m. on July 31 as well as complete 50 hours of community service with an additional 10 hours each month.
Claybaugh is also required to pay a fine of $846 with interested. Restitution has already been paid in full, according to court documents.
Claybaugh has been placed on 24 months probation, which is supervised by Adult Probation and Parole. In accordance with his probation, Claybaugh must complete a theft class within 90 days, abstain from possessing or drinking alcohol, obey all laws and notify the court of a current address at all times.
Claybaugh has 30 days from Monday to file a notice of appeal.