It’s been nearly 12 years since Chris Tschirki, director of Orem’s Public Works department, had the sewer lines burst at his home. It cost him around $12,000.
It’s every homeowner’s nightmare: broken sewer pipes flooding the house and then finding out it’s your responsibility to fix.
Those costs, particularly if you have to dig up asphalt to the main city line, can cost well over $10,000. Most homeowners aren’t readily prepared, or don't have the ability to pull that much out of their savings accounts.
For the past five years, Orem has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America to provide specific insurance coverage for homeowners that covers the external sewer and water line up to where it connects with the city.
The Orem City Council has approved continuing with that partnership. Service Line does all the work.
The insurance is optional and can be signed up for and canceled at any time, according to Steven Downs, city spokesman.
While Service Line works only through municipalities, residents work directly with the company. Headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Service Line uses local contractors so they can respond in emergencies.
In the five years Service Line has serviced Orem residents, it has covered 539 repairs for about $706,401.
The monthly charge to carry the insurance is $4.07 for water lines and $6.57 for sewer lines. There is no deductible or service charge.
With many homes in Orem reaching 40 years old or older, according to Downs, they will eventually have lines that fail.
“I fully endorse this program,” Tschirki told the city council during a recent presentation.
“13.4% of Orem eligible households are receiving the service,” Downs said. “That’s 3,503 customers that have the service, many of them have both water and sewer.
"The service continues to be a win for the city," Downs said. "We continue to educate homeowners about their responsibility for the water and sewer laterals that go through their yard. At the same time, residents have the option to protect themselves from large and oftentimes unforeseen expenses when they have an issue."
The service remains optional. There is no pressure on behalf of the city to purchase the coverage, and the city receives no commission from Service Line Warranties of America.
However, Service Line has given back to the city in contributions for the All-Together Playground and $5,000 a year to help low-income residents pay their utilities.
“We went through a competitive bid process,” Downs said when the city was looking for resident options. “There are no kickbacks. We are just wanting to provide residents with options.”
Downs added, “Service Line Warranties of America only offers this program through a partnership, so homeowners can’t access their services any other way.”
If there is a broken pipe, Service Line will contact local contractors who are to notify the homeowner within an hour.
Neal Winterton, Orem’s water resource manager, told the council during its search of such a product that, “there is a great need for education on what is the homeowner’s responsibility. Residents may not know there are even services like this."
“We are hoping this reduces phone calls,” Winterton said. “However, we will come out and look at the situation when asked.”
Residents who would like more information or to sign up for the insurance, may call (844) 257-8795.