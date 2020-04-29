Since Saturday, three Orem city employees have announced they have contracted the COVID-19 virus.
The information was given to Orem's City Council at the end of Tuesday’s council work session.
The report of the first employee to have the virus came Saturday in a phone call to Jamie Davidson, city manager. The third was announced just prior to the work session. Information on the second employee has not yet been released to the public.
All three are from different departments in the city including: the Orem Public Library, the Orem Department of Developmental Services and the Orem Public Works Department. All three were asymptomatic.
While most employees that can work from home are doing so, there are a number that still must report to work. The library and developmental services are on opposite ends of the city building at 55 N. State Street. The public works building is in another facility in northwest Orem.
According to Davidson, the city has hired a professional company to come in and completely disinfect and clean the three offices where the specific employees work.
During the meeting, Mayor Richard Brunst asked if all Orem employees had been tested. Davidson said at this juncture they had not and that there were no plans at present to do so.
Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update for Utah showed 110 new cases throughout the state, with 2,000 new tests, 21 hospitalizations and four deaths. On Wednesday there were 152 new cases.
The information about the three employees came at the end of a presentation by Davidson on how the city is opening up Friday as directed by Gov. Gary Herbert.
The city will be following the orange or “moderate” phase of Herbert’s plan, “Utah Leads Together 2.0.”
The orange phase allows for groups of no more than 20 to gather; restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses may open while keeping strict standards of hygiene, disinfecting and social distancing; and all residents and workers wearing face masks while in public places.
Some area businesses like Costco are requiring masks to be worn in the store in order to shop.
Orem officials would not comment further on the employees who tested positive or if other city employees are being tested.