Orem residents who live around Community Park, where a proposed water tank is to be placed, say there has been a drought of information on the project.
Breelyn Vanleeuwen, a resident that lives against the fence of the park land area expected to be in construction for up to three years, has many concerns, but mostly that residents haven’t been a part of the discussion until now.
Vanleeuwen and her neighbors recognize how important the water tank is, not just for her neighborhood but for the city as well. It is the process, or lack thereof, of getting there that residents have concern about.
“As a neighborhood and community it is important we do what is best for the entire city of Orem. We see the need for this project and understand its value,” Vanleeuwen said. “We love this city and want what is best for it and the people who live here.
“Given the size of this undertaking and the millions and millions of dollars in taxpayer money which will be spent, it is important to choose the very best, least disruptive and safest location so this project is done right,” she added.
Vanleeuwen believes that as a community, closing the only park in central Orem — which is heavily loved and used daily — for two to three years, placing a water tank of this size 50 feet from established neighborhood homes, and building a water well and pump station in the cul-de-sac of a neighborhood, when other options are still available, is premature.
Chris Tschirki, director of Public Works, has noted in several past meetings that more than 20 locations have been discussed in the past few years. Even individual land owners have been approached about selling property, but up until this year it has been difficult or the proposal has been rejected.
With the small window of opportunity for a very conservative and timely bond that has come up, the project slated for 2023 has been moved up a few years. And now the city has to move forward quickly.
Residents will meet with the city on Thursday in two night meetings to discuss the issue. The meetings will be online on the city’s YouTube channel for the public at 7 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. They will also be on Zoom. Contact the city for the Zoom link.
“We appreciate the opportunity to have the meeting open to us. We are hopeful the city will fully evaluate the other locations and present ALL the information to city council members and the mayor so the best decision can be made,” Vanleeuwen said.
Residents living in the central area of the city are in need of better water pressure and water storage.
Just a few weeks ago, Tschirki thought he had one property he could use for burying the water tank. That changed quickly.
Tschirki also recognizes the great concerns of the residents.
“We have received a great deal of feedback on the water tank,” Tschirki said. “We have been meeting with several people. New options are now available.”
According to Tschirki, the city has been talking about that water tank need on some level for nearly 15 years.
“When comparing several locations, it’s important to remember the end project. At Orem Community Park, in order to place this water tank, dozens of 40-year-old mature trees in the middle of the park will need to be removed and these cannot be replaced in the same location due to the tank, or in size and maturity,” Vanleeuwen said.
In addition, existing parking lots, a large pavilion, bathrooms and a new road will all have to be torn out and then rebuilt. Not to mention the large purchase of the home in a cul-de-sac required for the water well and pump station.
“In the end, the other locations would forever be yet another beautiful green space and park for Orem, which central Orem desperately needs,” Vanleeuwen said. “These are some of the pros and cons we see with the locations being considered, however, we are interested in seeing the picture as a whole and ultimately we want what is best for the city.”
Of concern are many of the families in the area that are exercised about further construction as they have already endured the rebuild of the Orem Fitness Center.
“We have residents that have already dealt with the construction at Orem Fitness Center,” said Nicole Dossey, who lives in the Community Park neighborhood. “These senior residents are worried they won’t even be able to get out of their driveway with the constant construction.”
Erik Schaumann, who also lives in the neighborhood, said he watched the Feb. 9 council meeting and was interested in a question posed by Councilwoman Debby Lauret about communication with the public on this issue.
Lauret said she felt the ball had been dropped on the issue with the community.
“I believe the answers given by Mr. (Brenn) Bybee, (Jamie) Davidson, and Tschirki were truthful but incomplete and did not present some key information,” Schaumann said.
Jamie Davidson is the city manager and Brenn Bybee the assistant city manager.
Schaumann noted that prior to Jan. 20, the vast majority of the residents surrounding the Orem Community Park were “wholly unaware of the tank project.”
“Since that time, the active communication and meetings noted by Mr. Tschirki in the Feb. 9 meeting have been initiated almost entirely by the residents, including the initial return to Mr. Farley to ask him to reconsider the sale of his property,” Schaumann said.
The Farley property, an orchard and family homes located at about 400 West and 400 South, has been one of the properties of interest for the past several years, but the owner was not ready to sell. It appears that negotiations may now be possible on the land.
“It is our opinion that a ball was dropped by the city, in their lack of attempts before now to let the residents know what disruptive plans are being made for their neighborhoods,” Schaumann added.
“It is also understood that multiple locations were identified for the tank, and discussions were held by the city with the school district, Orem Hospital and others,” he said. “It is also acknowledged that private attempts to reach out to homeowners or landowners were made up to three years ago, particularly with Mr. Hansen and Mr. Farley, both owners of orchards in question.”
Schaumann wonders if the neighborhood hadn’t spoken up if any information, including the email sent about the meeting on Jan. 27 would have come at all.
“It is solely due to the actions of the residents, on their own accord, that the Farley property has come back into consideration,” Schaumann said.
Residents involved with these concerns, and with full transparency, say they anticipate a course correction, which will involve residents and neighbors in active communication regarding the final location of this important project.