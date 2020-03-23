While most Utah County residents are going about daily life a bit differently these days because of COVID-19, it's still spring time. And in Orem that means the city’s annual spring cleanup is getting under way.
Beginning the week of March 30, dumpsters will be placed at various parks throughout the city for residents to bring garbage that has been lying in yards and around homes.
This year the cleanup will include social distancing practices instituted by the city to maintain the best health practices during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
“People are tackling their home spring cleanup a little early this year,” said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager.
One difference this year, said Bybee, is that there will be limited interaction with city workers.
“We’ve made it more of a drive-through set up, more arms-length than in years past,” Bybee said.
Bybee added, “This year there will be extra signage so vehicles will know where to put different wastes.”
On occasion there will be those who can’t lift their waste into the dumpster, Bybee said. “They are asked to set heavier pieces next to the dumpster. The city will have a backhoe to help.”
As in past years, dumpsters will be moved each week from park to park. However, residents may use any dumpsters at any location. They are, however, asked to comply with the time constraints. The dumpsters will be open for service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Items that will not be accepted in the dumpsters include: tires, auto parts and batteries, electronics, fluorescent bulbs, appliances, concrete and mattresses.
Oil and glass may be taken to Orem Public Works at 1450 W. 550 North.
More information on the locations of where items not allowed in the dumpsters may be taken is on the city website at https://orem.org/cleanup.
Dumpsters will be available at the following dates and locations:
March 30-April 4 at the City Center Park, 100 N. 200 East
April 6-11 at Community Park, 58 W. 165 South
April 13-18 at Nielsen’s Grove, 278 W. 2000 South
April 20-25 at Windsor Park, 200 W. 1270 North
April 27-May 9 at Paradise Park, 1313 E. 800 North (closed Sunday)
SCERA Park, 701 S. State Street, May 11-16