Founded in 1919 on the shoulders of farmers and small town businesses, Orem and its leadership ends 2019 — its 100th birthday — with the very best and seemingly some of the worst events in its history this year. The top five stories of 2019 include the following:
1. New Library and Fitness Center combined project
After 40 years of providing an indoor spot for residents to recreate and stay fit, the Orem Fitness Center – or at least a sizable portion of it – is coming down and being replaced by a new, updated facility. Only the pools will remain the same.
On Aug. 7 dignitaries and stakeholders broke ground on the Fitness center redo, a project that is expect to open in early 2021.
Karl Hirst, director of Parks and Recreation gave a nod of gratitude to Method Studio the facility’s architects and to Big D Construction, the general contractors on the project.
Among the amenities is a three-lane track on the second floor that overlooks some of the main floor. There are separated classrooms for dance, gymnastics and yoga and a multi-purpose room for a variety of programs.
There are seven studios, totaling 10,342 square feet. There are two cardio spaces with state-of-the-art equipment totaling 7,000 square feet of cardio space.
In addition to the weightlifting area that is about 2,800 square feet, there is expected to be a total of 11,281 square feet of strength training space.
“There are 20 family locker rooms, 12 with showers and toilets,” said Joe Smith, architect. “There will be a main level spectator seating (at the pools).”
The center will also provide indoor/outdoor childcare play areas and other areas for meeting spaces.
Method Studio is also the lead architect on the new library hall project that is under construction at the city center. That project is expected to be completed next summer.
Library addition
Calling it a new chapter in Orem’s history, Mayor Richard Brunst, City Council members and invited guests and dignitaries broke ground May 14 on a hotly anticipated Library Hall auditorium addition.
Charlene Crozier, library director, thanked Alan and Karen Ashton for the support they have given over the years to the library, including being the first to make a $1 million donation to the auditorium.
In the beginning, it was tied to the Storytelling Festival organizations and was originally to be called the Center for Story.
The idea of a library auditorium has run the gamut of discussions and architectural designs, from a large civic center to a cozy gathering place for about 500 of the library’s closest friends and patrons. It is now an auditorium for just over 500, a meeting room and lobby/exhibit area that connects to the library.
With the addition of the Orem Fitness Center and the Library Hall as a joint venture, the time to build now seemed appropriate to both Brunst and Crozier.
Earlier concerns that cultural events at the new auditorium may take away from the SCERA Center for the Arts or the Hale Center Theater Orem dominated some discussions.
2. Palos Verdes/The Green development
Ground was broken Feb. 12 for the new student housing development in the former Palos Verdes neighborhood.
The new name of the development, located just east of the Utah Valley University campus and west of Lakeridge Junior High School, is The Green on Campus Drive.
“This has been a long journey but we never gave up the vision,” said Astrid Tuminez, UVU president. “This is a game changer. It will give a sense of belonging, a sense of pride and a sense of inclusion to tens of thousands of students down the road.” Tuminez thanked former president Matthew Holland for having vision for what this project could be.
The road to getting there was built on frustration, heated arguments and a neighborhood that banded together to try and stop the project.
The Green will offer 1,605 single-occupancy rooms for the residents, a parking structure and unique amenities to the area, including retail spaces.
As part of the joint venture between developers, PEG Companies and Woodbury Corporation, the project will include the donation and construction of a pedestrian tunnel to allow for direct walkable access to campus, which will significantly reduce traffic congestion around the university — an area known for transportation gridlock and frequent crashes.
The first three buildings of The Green on Campus Drive are scheduled to open during the fall of 2020. The remaining two buildings are set to follow in fall 2021.
3. Orem mayor under investigation
The Orem City Council disclosed Thursday, Aug. 1, that it was involved in an ongoing investigation into Mayor Richard Brunst concerning reported unauthorized withdrawals from his city retirement account.
A statement released by the Orem City Council said as early as 2017, Brunst altered dates, made unauthorized withdrawals from his retirement account, and submitted multiple reimbursement requests for the same reimbursement. The city launched a full investigation, which was being conducted by outside sources.
Irregularities reported to the council included signatures of city employees, the submission of the same signed forms for multiple reimbursement requests and the submission of requests for reimbursement more frequently than the retirement plan permits. The City Council reviewed the transactions and ultimately referred the matter to the Utah County Attorney’s Office.
Brunst released an apology and statement explaining the situation regarding his personal 401K pension withdrawals.
In his statement Brunst said, “I recognized and admitted that I had made mistakes on how I had handled the requests for distributions from my own account of my own personal money.”
Brunst said he didn’t feel like it was a crime but a mistake on his part.
After a two-month investigation into the mayor’s potential misuse of his retirement fund and potential forgery on possible malfeasance, the Utah County Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Brunst. The county attorney said it would not pursue a case unless there was reasonable belief that sufficient admissible evidence would obtain a guilty verdict before a jury.
As a result of the Utah County Attorney’s Office declining to prosecute Brunst for forgery and malfeasance, the city council voted 6-1 to issue a public reprimand against the mayor. Councilman David Spencer did not agree with new wording in the reprimand and voted no.
4. University Place continues to change and grow
The beginning of 2019 saw the University Place campus growing with new apartments like the Aston and Devon going up, and some retailers like Charming Charlies and Gymboree coming down with national bankruptcies.
The biggest news was that national chain Macy’s was leaving and a yet-to-be-named new anchor would be coming in. Macy’s closed in July and in early December demolition began on the building located on the west side of the mall.
In its final meeting of the year the council was given a five-year update on what has happened at University Place, what’s in the works and what is yet to come.
Arthur Woodbury, vice president, confirmed that the Courtyard by Marriott hotel would be coming to the University Place campus.
Construction on the hotel will begin in the first quarter of 2020. It will be located at the former Utah Transit Authority bus hub on the east side of the campus on 800 East at about 1000 South.
More than 70 apartments called the Exton, being built around the current parking terrace north of the west end of the mall will be ready for leasing in February. The Devon apartments are now leasing.
It was announced another parking terrace with a four-story class A office space built above the terrace is on the future schedule. Homes purchased on the north side of the campus have been demolished, the land has been cleared and everything has been prepared for the building of the new Hale Center Theater Orem.
5. Young girl killed in freak golfing accident at The Links at Sleepy Ridge
A 6-year-old girl who was accidentally fatally struck by a golf ball hit by her father died in his arms July 15. Aria Hill, of Eagle Mountain was sitting in a golf cart and her father was teeing off. The ball hit the girl in the back of the head at the base of the neck, according to the police report. The distance between the tee and the girl was about 15 to 20 yards.
Kellen Hill, Aria’s father returned to the golf course for the first time Sept. 22 to see the spot where he was standing. Hill has played golf most of his life, but said that day was different. His drive went almost straight left and the ball went through the back of the golf cart, passing two bags before it hit the child.
The two were not even supposed to be at Sleepy Ridge that day; Hill had called two other courses, but they were full.