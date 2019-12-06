For 26 years, Orem has held the title of Tree City U.S.A. Other cities in the county also have that distinction, but for Josh Story, Orem’s urban forester, that means he has more than 7,000 trees to care for.
Story began working in 2004 and was trained by other urban foresters. He said while some foresters have four-year degrees, he learned on the job and received certification from the National Society of Arboriculture.
And for Story, a budget of $10,000 and two part-time seasonal crew members to help means there is always something to do.
Story says being a city arborist allows for no down time at work. In fact, winter may just be one of his busiest seasons.
“We’re always planning,” Price said. “Sometimes we’re planning 10 to 30 years out. I met with the Christmas light guys in August (for a late November city lighting).”
While residents cool off under the shade in the summer and play in the tree’s leaves in the fall, Story’s year begins in the spring with planting and it doesn't end until winter.
April 24, National Arbor Day, is big time for Story. There is always one or two new trees to ceremonially plant at the City Center Park. However, 2019 was a bit different.
This year there was a special project to plant 100 trees, for Orem’s 100th birthday. That started in the spring and ended finally in October. The trees the city plants are not saplings but are usually two or three years-old with at least a two-inch diameter.
Each new tree that is planted costs about $200 to $300.
In the fall, Story says the pruning continues and more planting, and preparation for winter.
This year they have had the extra job of taking out all the trees in the area of where the new library addition is going on the city campus.
“In the winter I hike around and inspect every tree,” Story said.
Story also has spreadsheets with information on each tree, where it’s located, what services it has been given and more. He is always updating and adding newly-planted trees and taking out older trees that are diseased or dying. He has the whole city mapped with every tree designated.
“In the summer there is a lot of pruning,” Story said. “Summer is not an ideal time to prune but it’s the only time we can. Winter is the best time to prune.”
One of the largest projects Story has been involved with is the landscaping off the UVX line along University Parkway.
“They took out 200 trees,” Story said. “But, they replaced those with 560 new trees.”
Story said he was consulted on the varieties of trees and what the city would want planted along the corridor. It was a big project, but with great benefits.
With thousands of trees to care for, Story and his crew have come across some interesting things while pruning.
Story said there are Cooper’s Hawks nests in City Park and at Westmore Park. If you walk too close to the nesting area don’t be surprised if the raptor swoops down at you.
“We had to put a sign on the tree to warn residents,” said Reed Price, Maintenance Division manager. Story’s job and crew are managed under the Maintenance Division.
Story also finds time to answer resident’s questions about their own trees, about disease or pests, where to plant and more often where not to plant.
He encourages residents to know what and where they are planting and to be careful of planting too close to sidewalks or streets and underground infrastructure. They also need to make sure at full growth there won’t be any overhead wires or even awnings to worry about.
From the numerous fruit orchards in Orem’s history to the large trees in parks and lining city streets, trees have played an important part in Orem and as part of its beautification.
Story said he loves coming to work knowing that he is keeping Orem just that much better and bringing life to the city.