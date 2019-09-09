Residents living in the southwest quadrant of Orem, including the Sunset Heights neighborhoods, Lakeview and Cherry Hill, will have a chance to help design the future of their neighborhoods.
A special kick-off to introduce residents to the planning process will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lakeridge Junior High School, 951 S. 400 West.
Since 2015, Orem long-range planners have been working with various neighborhoods to bring the best plans and desires of the residents to a workable plan. The Sunset, Lakeview and Cherry Hill neighborhood plan is the last group to be planned.
A special committee is formed between planners, other city staff and residents to discuss land use, transportation, economic conditions, public works issues, neighborhood preservation and then how they can implement the plan.
“We invite residents to be on the technical advisory committee,” said Emily Guffin, long-range planner. “UDOT and UVU will also be a part of the process.”
Guffin said the technical advisory committee will meet until January and then the city will do a complete draft and refining of all neighborhood plans. It will then be submitted for approval to be added to the city’s master plan.
“The more brains working on this the better,” Guffin said. “The intent is to get neighbors involved.”
One of the most important things the group will do is to prioritize their vision and goals for the neighborhoods.
The Orem, Sharon and Hillcrest neighborhoods recently completed their designs and plans.
The residents’ committees are first asked to formulate a vision statement for their neighborhoods. In the case of Orem, Sharon and Hillcrest, the vision statement included the desire to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety and promote public transit accessibility.
“We are dedicated to improving the connectivity and appeal of parks, trails and other open spaces,” the vision statement said.
These three neighborhoods include the new Arts District along State Street, the SCERA Center for the Arts, Scera Park and Pools, University Place, Orem High School, and several elementary, private and charter schools.
The area also has three major arterial roads including portions of University Parkway, 800 South, 400 South and 800 East.
The Orem, Sharon and Hillcrest neighborhood plan, as in other neighborhood plans, includes demographics, maps, renderings and survey questions and answersm with detailed information on how the residents’ committee put together its plan and what it is.
“The citywide goals are discovered through this,” Duffin said.
Some requests include sidewalks, bike lanes, speed limit control and more.
“They are being fulfilled over time,” said Jason Bench, planning division manager.
While some of the requests in these neighborhood plans throughout the city can be resolved, such a portion of sidewalk being replaced, some goals are more long range and span the next 20 years or more, according to Bench.
For residents who are interested on what their neighborhood plans look like they can visit http://orem.org/planning and look under neighborhood planning.