Every six months, the Orem City Council elects a new mayor pro tempore to step in if the elected mayor is unavailable.
From January to June of 2021, Orem’s mayor pro tempore will be Councilman Jeff Lambson. Lambson was elected to the council last November and began serving in January.
Not until Tuesday did he ever consider he would be the new pro tempore, but the council said, "You’re it," according to Lambson. They put his name forward and then voted him into the position, unanimously.
In his position as mayor pro tempore, Lambson said, he will help things move along and keep meetings focused.
“I’ve heard rumor of meetings that go into the night,” Lambson said. “We are quick and keep things moving. The pro tempore helps move things and stays on the agenda and makes sure everyone shares their point.”
When elected to the council, Lambson said he had no idea what kind of time commitment he would have to give to his council job. There has to be a real commitment there, he added.
Lambson said he has learned a lot since he was elected onto the council.
“I think of how much we are learning and what goes on behind the scenes,” Lambson said. “I have learned how great our employees are. There’s so much to learn and so much to do.”
Lambson is a life-long resident of Orem and graduated from Orem High School. He said he is proud to be a Golden Tiger.
He met his wife, Darla, at the high school but didn’t reconnect until he returned home from his proselytizing mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have six children and seven grandchildren.
“We built a successful business in Orem, Granite Publishing and Distribution, where I served as president and CEO,” Lambson wrote in his biography. “We have attended countless outdoor recreational activities, and have volunteered for both civic and religious organizations.”
Lambson served for several years on the Orem Summerfest Committee, including fulfilling leadership roles as chairman and vice-chair. He also served two terms on the Orem C.A.R.E. Commission.