For the next 18 months or so members of the Orem Fitness Center will be sharing facilities with the Orem Senior Friendship Center. While not the prefect solution, this Plan B option appears to be working.
“We’ve seen many people come to the center,” said Gena Bertlesen, Friendship Center director. “It’s been a win/win. It’s Plan B but its working — really.”
Bertlesen said the atmosphere is lively with exercise classes in one room, while senior bingo is going on in another room.
One day Bertlesen was in her office and heard loud music playing.
“It was ZZ Top’s ‘Sharp Dressed Man’,” she said. “You could hear it around the center, it made you want to get up and dance.”
Generally loud music from ZZ Top would not be the senior’s music of choice, but Bertlesen said they enjoyed it.
The outer building that stored the center’s bus and other equipment has been cleared, cleaned, painted, air conditioned and decorated with televisions and is now a make-shift gym that holds six treadmills, five ellipticals and much more, according to Karl Hirst, director of Orem Parks and Recreation.
“Orem Senior Friendship is focusing on the friendship,” Hirst said.
Hirst added that the friendship part is really important when you have, in one large room, a kid’s Lego building class in one corner, a billiards game going in another area and a senior’s quilters meeting in another corner.
Those who buy a fitness center pass will only pay half price during the rebuild of the old fitness center as an incentive to use the temporary facilities.
Hirst wants residents to come and see for themselves just what city crews have been able to do to make the friendship center fitness-friendly.
“We also have what I think is an excellent child care facility,” Hirst said. “We kept all of the good parts of the senior’s activities and added to it.”
Hirst said that it is very possible that when new fitness center is completed some of the equipment will be left at the senior center.
In touring the senior facility, it is amazing at how many rooms and spaces are in the basement as well as the main floor, Hirst said.
“People had no idea there was a downstairs at the friendship center,” said Lissy Savela, facilities manager. “We have added more handicapped and senior parking as well.”
Savela also said those who have passes and want to swim laps and do water aerobics classes, a segment time Monday through Saturday has been made available at the SCERA Pools. Those who want to just swim laps or take the classes can come weekdays from 6 to 9 a.m. and Saturdays from 7 to 10 a.m.
“The SCERA Pools will stay open past Labor Day for those doing water laps only as long as weather permits,” Savela said.
“We want to make sure the public has the best possible experience,” Hirst said. “We’re calling it all-together friendship.”