Orem’s Senior Friendship Center has started offering free drive-up lunch service to seniors 55 and older who order by noon one business day in advance.
The program has only been going about a week, but according to Gena Bertlesen director at the Friendship Center, “It has absolutely exceeded our expectations.”
Bertlesen added, “We are giving them prepackaged food donations along with that lunch so it’s kind of like Christmas every day to see what we put in your bag.”
On Monday, Tom Carlisle, 91, and his wife, Elaine, had beef and potatoes, vegetables and pears for lunch.
“I’m going to take it every day,” Tom Carlisle said. “We really appreciate it. It really helps.”
Carlisle said it is really easy, you just go online, look at the menu and if you want to eat that day you sign up for the meal and on that day you drive-up and get it, you don’t have to get out and you can go back home and eat a warm meal.
Lunch pick-up is drive thru only between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It has been such a beautiful and sad thing to hand these meals out,” Bertlesen said. “Beautiful because they are so happy to see us and sad because we can’t give them a hug. I have had a couple of friends break down into tears as they pick up their meal and talk about the sadness they are feeling from loneliness.”
The food is prepared at the Utah County Jail and paid for by the Mountainland Association of Governments.
Many of the seniors can’t pay, but a good deal of them would like to give something, according to Bertlesen.
“MAG has told us to recommend seniors use their money for what they need now and in the future, when we are fully open, they can feel free to make a donation,” Bertlesen said.
Karl Hirst, director of parks and recreation oversees the Friendship Center and the Orem Fitness Center. Hirst set up cardio rooms and weight rooms on the main floor of the Friendship Center that are currently being used as a makeshift fitness location while the new center is being built.
Seniors are not using the facility during the COVID-19 self-distancing. They have been asked to practice the stay-safe-and-stay-home protocol.
Hirst understands it has been hard for many of the seniors to not socialize with their friends and peers. Just driving up to get a meal gives them some of that interaction.
“The meal pickup is as much about the wave and hello as it is the meal,” Hirst said. “We are glad to see our seniors.”
The center also is provided a variety of ways for senior friends to interact with each other, Bertlesen said.
The center is offering bingo on Tuesdays on Facebook live at 1 p.m. To participate you have to pick up a card on Tuesdays during the lunch pickup.
A new guest caller will be featured every week, according to Bertlesen. The center also is doing several classes by Zoom or prerecorded and posted on its Facebook page.
If you are interested in the drive-up meals and are 55 and over, you can check out the menus at https://Facebook.com/OremSeniorCenter and clicking the learn more button.