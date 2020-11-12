Dog and cat owners in Orem are now able to license their pet with the city through online services.
In previous years, pet owners have had to come to the city center in person to get their animals licensed. COVID-19 has changed all that as complete online services are now available.
Communications and innovations officer Pete Wolfley said online business will now be the new normal.
“Orem City ordinance requires that all dogs over the age of 4 months be licensed with the city,” Wolfley said. “The city also requires that all dogs and cats be current with their rabies vaccinations.”
Pet owners must provide proof of the rabies vaccination to get a license for their dog or cat.
Licenses may be purchased for one, two or three years at a time.
A three-year license for animals that are spayed or neutered costs $35. For unaltered animals, a three-year license is $95. If residents are looking to renew every year, the cost is $15 for altered animals or $35 if the pet is unaltered.
“The cost is more for unaltered animals because of procreating, continuing the circle of life costs more for animal control,” Wolfley said.
While there are no pet police coming to your door to check, Wolfley said, “technically residents should have pets licensed." The city also encourages pet owners to have their animals micro chipped, in case they get lost or hurt, he said.
Orem does have an animal control officer, Officer Lino Lopez. While he isn’t purposely chasing animals with a big net and cartoonish grin, he does find strays. A license or a chip allows him to help the animals, Wolfley said.
The North Utah Valley Animal Shelter in Lindon also partners with Orem to provide animal licensing and other services for Orem residents and has a new website.
"We wanted to make it easier for the residents of Utah County to obtain a dog license, and we believe this new website will do just that," a statement from the shelter said. "Residents of Utah County can now go online, and the shelter will mail the certificate and dog license to their address. We have already seen success with this new website and are happy to serve the residents of Utah County. Should your pet become lost, a dog license is your pet's ticket home."
Dog owners should also be aware of the city’s dog park, which is located at the mouth of Provo Canyon and adjacent to Timpanogos Park. Dogs may run freely in the two designated areas, one for large dogs and one for small dogs.
For information or to license a pet, residents can visit orem.org/animal-control.