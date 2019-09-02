Orem’s police, fire and dispatch personnel are caught in a struggle. They love what they do and the people they serve, but some are still leaving for greener financial pastures.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the city council will hold a special council meeting to address personnel concerns and where they are going to find the money to take care of them for the long term.
“We build leaders,” said Gary Giles, Orem's chief of police. “I want a successor.”
However, Giles’ staff is dwindling and veteran officers are leaving out the back door as new hires come in the front.
The city council thought a newly approved city property tax increase will be able to open four new positions for the police department. However, that does not fill those already vacated.
According to Giles, there are 96 positions in the department, with the newly added four. They should have about 110.
They have hired 24 officers over the past year — only nine with experience.
Of those officers there are some that work in special units, Giles said. There are two mental health officers, a sergeant officer and a civilian officer that are neighborhood preservation officers. There are five resource officers for the schools. Half of their payroll comes from the Alpine School District. There are also four special victims detectives, one DUI officer and two animal control officers.
On the staff there are also victim advocates, records and evidence departments, and one analyst.
According to Giles, Orem is listed at the 12th worst city in the nation when it comes to number of officers for a metro area, but still maintains being the 16th safest college town in the nation.
The department has 22 dispatchers that are shared between police and fire. They are down 10 dispatchers. Dispatchers must go through rigorous training and certifications including instruction on medical calls, before they can ever start taking calls, Giles said.
The fire department has 63 in-station positions with three prevention officers and four administrative officers, according to Fire Chief Scott Gurney.
The fire department is down by two. While one of their recent hires came from Sandy city, most come in as new firefighters from the Utah Fire and Rescue Academy at Utah Valley University.
“How do we attract people and then retain them long term?" is the question Gurney is asking.
The subject of personnel turnover and wages has been a work in progress for both chiefs and several members of the city administration.
Jamie Davidson, Orem city manager, has taken a lot of heat as of late for rumors and half-truths being spread by residents passionate about their public safety personnel, including calling Davidson a bully.
“I hate people throwing the word bullying around. Jamie is not bullying anybody. He is maintaining service,” Gurney said.
The bullying slight was used at a recent council meeting during the open mic portion. The rumor was that Davidson was strong arming Gurney and telling him to keep his staff away from the council meetings where wages were being discussed.
Davidson said he had just asked Gurney to keep the firefighters in their areas and assigned stations while on duty in case of emergencies. Off duty officers were welcome to attend the council meetings.
“I meet with Jamie on a regular basis,” Gurney said. “I feel like I’ve been able to talk to Jamie about what we need to do and articulate my point of view.”
Gurney and Giles both agree they don’t have unlimited funds to play with.
Last October a Career Ladder program was established for firefighters and paramedics, which involves receiving certifications when personel demonstrate efficiency in their knowledge, skills and abilities.
“Every day is a training day,” Gurney said.
The step ladder base is the same for the police department, according to Giles.
“The step ladder program was developed by the chiefs and their staffs,” Giles said. “Only part has been implemented. We are looking at implementing more. We’ve been working on it for quite a while.”
But all Giles and Gurney can do now is ask those in charge to show them the money to maintain and sustain the current officers, including veteran officers, sergeants, lieutenants and captains on the force.
“Where that money comes from will be discussed Tuesday,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman. “The questions is, are we going to have revenues to sustain it?”
Downs said the revenues must be recession proof.
“The idea is to talk about realistic solutions. Everybody is ready to get to a solution,” he said.
As for the morale, Giles said it comes and goes.
“Morale depends on what is happening day to day,” Giles said. ”Morale ebbs and flows.”
Sgt. Trent Colledge, police spokesman, said, “For the most part morale is good. We have a great environment. We’re getting good applicants. These are our future leaders. We have exceptional hires.”
While the staff and council continue to work on budget numbers, Giles wants residents to know they are still in very good hands.
“We have always been extremely service oriented,” Giles said. “We still unlock cars, it’s part of our culture.”
Fire Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst said he has seen an increase in turnover but they have a four-week recruit school that will make for better employees earlier in their careers.
“Our officers are where the rubber meets the road,” Hirst said. “We have outstanding battalion chiefs doing what they can for our environment. We are responsible for our own morale.”
Hirst added, “My focus is on my shift. You have to own the culture.”
In all of this discussion Downs said it is important to remember that every future leader was a new hire once.
“There is no lack of confidence from the city leadership,” Downs said.
Residents are welcome to the council meeting Tuesday in the council chambers.