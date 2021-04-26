Recently the Orem Summerfest organization announced it would bring back the fun to open up summer as the annual event will be back to normal this year.
Summerfest runs from June 7-12 at City Center Park.
Bookending Summerfest this year will be the “Come Together” music festival, through the Utah Live Concerts Foundation.
The two-day event will be held Aug. 20-21, also at the City Center Park.
This year’s festival will build on the 2020 Summerfest Lite event “Geezerfest” that safely hosted 3,000-plus fans, but now with a twist.
“We are thrilled to see the ever-shrinking pandemic spread allowing folks to get back to summer fun,” said Mayor Richard Brunst. “Our terrific arts council, city employees, and Utah Live Concerts are committed to provide the safest concert event possible.”
This year’s event will feature food trucks, festival swag and some new components.
Plans are in place to enable a youth music workshop for aspiring performers. In addition, bands are being selected for a special Beatles tribute section and other surprises. They also will be offering prizes.
The foundation’s formal mission is to create better opportunities for affordable family entertainment using the deep reservoir of local talent performing music festivals and events, according to a press release.
Utah Live Concerts Foundation consists of experienced, local professionals with the proven resources to plan, collaborate and execute unique, fun and cause-related community musical events in Utah. These include touring-grade sound engineering & equipment, web design/creation, stage design & management, public relations, sales & sponsorship procurement, and graphic arts.
“The Come Together planning team is thrilled to apply our expertise once again free for fans in Orem,” said John Pilmer, 2021 board trustee for Utah Live Concerts Foundation. “We will deliver high-quality execution for each event we work on. Fans and sponsors have given us high marks for previous events we’ve managed, even during last year’s challenges.”
The foundation also seeks to create youth components in events geared to encourage younger musicians. There will also be continued focus on the senior community that has enjoyed such events over the years.
Partner charities also are an important key for 2021 and beyond. Orem sponsors and volunteers for the festival are currently being sought. Fans, sponsors and volunteers can follow, volunteer or find the latest on Utah Live Concerts events at www.utahliveconcerts.org.