Residents of Orem will notice some major improvements to some of the parks in the city over the next few months, though none will be more exciting than what is happening at Geneva Park.
Geneva Park will be getting two new futsal soccer courts and the first covered children’s playground in the city.
For many years, Geneva Park had unusable tennis courts that will be torn out to make room for the futsal courts. Real Salt Lake logos, colors and branding will identify the courts.
The parking lot will be expanded in the spring for more patrons. However, that expansion will encroach on the playground. So the playground is being moved to a more central location.
“The Geneva playground will be moved to the south central part of the park,” said Reed Price, Maintenance Division directors. “It will be a new larger playground and be the first shaded playground in the city.”
Because of the lower income neighborhood, the playground project qualified for Community Development Block Grant money.
“Orem is known throughout the county for both the number and quality of parks,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman. “In survey research done over the years, citizens have asked the City Council to prioritize investments in existing parks over expansion of the number of parks. The improvements happening right now are a sign of the City Council keeping that promise.”
According to Price, there are 21 parks in the city; seven regional parks with 11-55 acres, 13 neighborhood parks — nine of which are adjacent to schools — and one mini park.
“About 90% of Orem residents live within a half-mile of a park,” Price said.
Other parks in Orem getting a facelift include Windsor Park, which is getting a new playground. Installation has already begun on the new facility.
Bonneville Park is losing some of it tennis courts. It will get one new court and four new pickleball courts.
“We hope to have that park ready by Oct. 1,” Price said.
The city is in the process of adding shade at multiple parks around the city, such as Bonneville Park and the All-Together Playground.
The city is saving up to replace the north playground at SCERA Park with a playground full of toddler-dedicated equipment.
“We are looking at options to add additional 2- to 5-year-old playground equipment at multiple existing parks throughout the city – specific parks are not yet determined," Price said.
Although the public may not consider it a park per se, the Orem City Cemetery is considered park land. The large field that has been used as a soccer field is no closed to sports.
“We just completed the north-south road the separates the field,” Price said. “It was completed in June. No more soccer games are allowed. We need to keep a respectful cemetery setting.”