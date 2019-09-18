How to redevelop the property at 355 W. University Parkway, the old Central Utah Water Conservancy District, has developers and the Orem city council looking through different lenses.
On Tuesday, the City Council denied a zone change for the area that would have allowed for a new hotel and convenience store, most likely a Maverik gas station. The existing office building would have stayed.
The planning commission had already given their thumbs down to the proposed redevelopment and sent it forward to the City Council.
Leslie Mascaro of Wright Development Group said the company felt like the three different uses proposed were complimentary to each other and worked well in that area.
“I love the offices and hotel, but the gas station bothers me,” said Councilman Sam Lentz. “I’m not sure we’re there yet.”
One of the main issues appears to be the idea that the particular location has a prime view overlooking the lake. The council doesn’t want a gas station as one of the first thing seen coming into town up the University Parkway hill from Interstate 15.
Several on the council introduced a mixed use idea where you could have an upscale office building or second hotel with main floor restaurants.
The access in and out of the property is also of great concern. The Utah Department of Transportation will not allow entries off of the parkway where UVX route stations are located. There is one directly across from the property.
“We would retain the mature landscape that will provide screening from the residential homes,” Mascaro said.
Mayor Richard Brunst said he would be in favor of two hotels.
“I’m against putting in a gas station,” Brunst said. “I would like a high-class looking hotel.”
Brunst also asked for a pocket park, water feature and perhaps a “Welcome to Orem” sign. Mascaro said all of those would not be a problem.
Council Mark Seastrand said in a long-term perspective, the area is a significant retail space.
“I like the idea of the office complex,” Seatrand said. “It is potentially a beautiful spot.”
The council chose to deny the zone changes based on the current design, but gave Mascaro and the Wright Development Group the opportunity to take an amended concept back to the planning commission.
Brunst expects the issue to come before the council again by the end of October.