It is not every day your name is spoken in the halls of Congress, but Retired Col. Gail Halvorsen, known as the “Candy Bomber” is no regular guy.
At age 101 he is still re-enacting his Operation Little Vittles candy drops that he started during the Berlin Airlift following World War II.
Halvorsen’s name was presented Wednesday in the Senate by Sen. Mike Lee and in the House of Representatives by Rep. John Curtis, with support from the rest of the Utah delegation, as a candidate to have his name placed on the new Veterans Administration clinic in Orem.
Lee (R-UT) and Curtis (R-UT), along with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Chris Stewart (R-UT), introduced legislation Wednesday to rename the Provo Vet Center now in Orem after Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen, the “Candy Bomber.” The delegation also wrote a letter to Chairman John Tester and Ranking Member Jerry Moran of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee in support of the name change.
“Col. Gail Halvorsen exemplifies the best of the Utah spirit of service,” Lee said. “His creativity and compassion helped to heal the wounds of the Second World War, and softened the relationship between occupied Germany and the United States. Renaming the Provo Vet Center in his honor is a fitting and deserved recognition of this American hero.”
In the letter sent to the Committee of Veterans Affairs, the Utah congressmen wrote:
“We, the members of the Utah delegation, write to recommend that the Provo Vet Center located at 360 South State Street Building C Suite 103 in Orem, Utah, be renamed after Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen, affectionately known as the ‘Candy Bomber,’ who performed military service of an extraordinarily distinguished character during the Berlin Airlift in 1948.”
For those who may not have heard of the Candy Bomber or Uncle Wiggly Wings, his story has been documented, published, painted and retold on social media and more.
In introducing Halvorsen, members of the Utah delegation gave their thoughts on his being given this distinguished honor.
“Gail Halvorsen represents all that is good about Utahns — and our men and women in uniform,” said Curtis. “I am proud of our bill to honor his legacy and service to the United States with the soon-to-be renamed, “Gail S. Halvorsen ‘Candy Bomber’ Veterans Center.”
“Col. Gail S. Halvorsen was a force for good and a beacon of hope for many in the aftermath of the Second World War,” said Romney. “What began as a gesture of compassion quickly grew into an official U.S. Air Force operation as he and his fellow pilots dropped candy rations from their planes to the children of West Berlin. Gail is an American hero who exemplifies the best of humanity and embodies our state’s kindness and spirit of service, and it is only fitting that we rename the Provo Vet Center in his honor.”
“Col. Gail S. Halvorsen is a Utah veteran and an American hero,” said Owens. “He embodies our state’s spirit of service, faith, and community, and I’m proud to join this united effort to honor him and his family in a way that will continue his extraordinary legacy.”
“Gail Halverson embodies the ideals that Utahns, and all Americans, strive for every day: Bravery, compassion, and service. As a fellow Air Force veteran myself, I can think of none more fitting to represent the Veteran Center in Provo. I am proud to stand among a united Utah delegation in honoring his legacy,” said Stewart.
“Colonel Gail Halvorsen epitomizes Utah’s humanitarian spirit,” said Moore. “As an ambassador of the American Armed Forces, he provided more than candy. He brought hope to a German nation suffering from the wrath and destruction of the Second World War. No one is more deserving of our gratitude than Gail, and I am proud to join my colleagues in honoring his compassion and creativity.”
Col. Halvorsen performed military service of an extraordinary character during the Berlin Airlift in 1948, dropping candy rations from his plane to destitute German children as he undertook his airlift missions. An estimated 250,000 parachutes with 21 tons of candy were dropped by Halvorsen and his fellow airmen to the starving children of Berlin as part of “Operation Little Vittles.”
After 31 years of service and more than 8,000 hours of flying time, Halvorsen retired from the military in 1974. Since then, he has continued engaging in humanitarian and community service, representing the U.S. Air Force abroad and re-enacting his famous candy drops in Berlin, the Middle East, and around the world in an effort to bring peace and relief.
He has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, a German Order of Merit, an Air Force Commendation Medal, and a Medal for Humane Action. He also has founded the Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Foundation, which advances aviation and STEM education, promotes youth leadership development, and encourages humanitarian service.
“Gail Halvorsen’s impact has been felt around the world. It is great to have his service to our community and country memorialized through the naming of the new Orem V.A. Clinic,” said deputy city manager Steven Downs.
“When this building is finished, including the landscaping, it will be a beautiful tribute to the veterans in our community who have served our country so faithfully.”
The Provo Veterans Center of the Department of Veterans Affairs, once a Rite Aid pharmacy located at approximately 800 South State St. in Orem will now be known as the ‘‘Col. Gail S. Halvorsen ‘Candy Bomber’ Veterans Center.’’