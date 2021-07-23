Orem residents driving around town may notice several lawns or berms that are looking more yellow than green. Apparently yellow is now the color of summer.
Lane Gray, Orem’s water section manager, said that many people seem to be conserving water even though there are no restrictions on usage.
Gray noted earlier in the year that this summer people will need to embrace the color yellow. Now he sees schools, churches and parks — as well as many homes — cutting back on watering.
“People have started listening,” Gray said. “The heat and a little wind like we’ve had dries things out quickly.”
Gray is not overly concerned about water supply, but concerned enough about water levels in the springs that supply the city that he hopes residents will continue to heed the warnings and join in conserving.
Here is some of the data Gray shared when it comes to water usage and the springs from which Orem gets its culinary water:
In comparing numbers on water usage over a 10-year average month to month, April was down 12.8%, May was up 10%, and June was down 8.7%.
However, in regard to spring production over a 15-year average, April was down 35.3%, May was down 42.6%, and June was down 57.9%.
“That means the springs’ flow is down 45%,” Gray said. “The water table has dropped 23 feet over the average year.”
The springs get water from winter runoff in the mountains and that was limited this year. It also got very hot, very fast. By the middle of June Orem was seeing temperatures in the triple digits.
Gray said it might take a few years of normal or above normal precipitation to bring levels back to normal.
He also said the population of Orem has grown 11% over the past decade and that should be taken into consideration.
Residents are apparently washing their dishes and watering their lawns in the night hours as they have been asked to do.
According to Gray, around 9 p.m. there is an uptick in water usage and it peaks at 6 a.m.
“It is best to water and irrigate at night,” Gray said.
When asked if Orem should be concerned at this point Gray said, “I’m not worried, we’re going to be fine. Just use water wisely and follow the executive order given by Governor Spencer Cox.
Gray added that residents should look at water-wise landscaping and using indigenous plants and shade trees.
According to Gray, the state has provided numerous suggestions on everything from efficient appliances to planting gardens at http://slowtheflow.org.
As far as summer water demand, July 24 has traditionally been the hottest day or part of the hottest week of the year. According to Gray, that would make sense as the last week in July typically sees the highest water demand.