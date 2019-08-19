The closing of the doors at the Macy’s store at University Place this June ended a long history for the legacy storefront that was the remaining piece of the original look of the University Mall in Orem.
It also drew to a close a nearly half-century career for LaDeane Edwards.
You may recognize Edwards as Miss Orem 1958, or as the wife of Ray Edwards, LaVell Edwards’ brother. Most likely, if you’re from around here, you will recognize Edwards as the woman that helped you at the ZCMI Bridal Registry.
ZCMI opened its anchor store in Orem around Thanksgiving in 1972, but ZCMI’s favorite café, the Tiffin Room, didn’t open until a few months later; the mall didn’t officially open until March 1973.
Edwards was hired on April 9, 1973.
“I was 34 years old,” Edwards said. “In the beginning I worked evenings and weekends in the wedding registry. When all of my children got into school, I went full time.”
Edwards became the manager of the wedding registry and remembered trying to beat out the number of weddings done at the downtown Salt Lake City store and at the Cottonwood Mall.
“I met those goals most of the time,” Edwards said. “After all we were by BYU.”
She had about 150 weddings a month give or take either way and she did the registry for 25 years. That means she helped about 45,000 brides pick out china, crystal, flatware and more.
“When I first started at the bridal registry, the bride and mother would come,” Edwards said. “Then the father and then the groom would come with the bride. The groom had more say. By the end brides were bringing their whole family.”
Of all the brides she has helped she remembers one very clearly. She was helping a bride and groom, and they couldn’t agree on anything. They were very clear when they didn’t like something. One would love a pattern, the other would hate it.
“They would have to go away and have fights and come back,” Edwards said. “A few days later I got a call, the wedding was off.”
One of the biggest events that Edwards helped create was the table setting contests for high school students. It was so popular, they would have the settings on display at ZCMI and they would be judged by professionals like artists, vendors or people from the china and silver companies.
Individual high schools would hold their own contests and Edwards would go to the schools and judge. The winners were displayed.
“We taught how to make centerpieces and how to fold napkins,” Edwards said. “The ZCMI table setting contest was a big deal.”
ZCMI was the only high-end store in the valley at the time and Edwards said she had a great attachment to the china department. She sold names like Noritake, Lennox, Spode, Mikasa, Royal Doulton and more. She particularly enjoyed the Waterford crystal pieces that would come in.
“I loved being in the china department,” Edwards said.
It shows now in her own home that has three large china hutches filling one end of her living room. They are full of china, crystal and figurines.
“I call it my great wall of china,” Edwards said.
As the years went on, the dynamics of wedding registries changed — fine china and crystal were replaced by everyday ware and other items sold at stores like Target and Bed Bath & Beyond and online at Amazon.
Eventually they transferred Edwards to the furniture department and that is where she remained through the end of ZCMI, through the years of Meier and Frank, then Macy’s.
With failing revenues, ZCMI was sold to the May Co. in 1999 and kept the same name until 2002 when it became Meier and Frank. It became Macy’s in 2006.
“ZCMI, because it was church-owned, seemed more like family,” Edwards said. “Hardly anyone knew the name Meier and Frank. They were more corporate minded. It was a competition. Then we changed and everyone knew the name Macy’s.”
Edwards didn’t keep track of the number of couches or chairs she sold, but her career was long enough to see styles change, go out of fashion and then come back again.
“The thing I enjoyed most was my association with co-workers and the customers,” Edwards said. “I worked 46 years and I did it one day at a time.”