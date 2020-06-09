Orem city’s 311 Help Center has found a new normal on how it will be moving forward with services thanks to COVID-19.
“During the red stage, we remained opened. It was impossible to provide the level of service needed for the city if we didn’t,” said Kathy Phipps, city treasurer/311 Help Center manager. “We stopped fingerprinting and doing passports. They could only be done by appointment only.”
Things have not changed going from the orange phase to yellow phase either, Phipps said. “We are still an essential service.”
Phipps said the center has a small office that holds 11 employees in cubicles, and her office. And there is the counter in a small lobby area that can have as many as 20 people at a time crowded and waiting to pay utility bills, get a passport or obtain a dog license.
“We want to provide service and keep safe,” Phipps said. “We’ve marked the floors (for social distancing) and we wear masks.”
However, if a family of four comes in for passports and three to pay a bill and five more to be fingerprinted, it starts to get full fast.
Phipps said the appointment-only approach has been a success and that appointments for fingerprinting and passports will continue when everything is back to normal.
“We do fingerprinting for the court and they may send a large group to get printed at one time,” Phipps said. She indicated that makes it crowded when they are also serving the general public and trying to social distance.
When you fingerprint someone, you have to touch them. Officials want the surfaces and workers to be safe, as well as customers.
“We’re disinfecting counters, computers, etc., every hour or even more often,” Phipps said.
With the small area for a work space, Phipps has all of the staff wearing masks. She said she has had people give them a bad time about wearing them, but they do it for their safety and that of the customers.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, the help center also had all of its services put online.
“Everything we do here, you can do online,” Phipps said. “Dog licenses can be ordered online, and you can just come and pick them up when they are ready.”
Residents can pay utilities online, landlord licenses and more. Phipps said residents can call or just online chat to get answers to questions.
“Since we don’t know where we’re headed (with COVID-19), this is the safest way to proceed,” Phipps said.
Services provided by the 311 Help Center include the following.
- Business licensing: https://orem.org/businesslicensing/.
- Passports by appointment only: https://orem.org/passports/ photo services will be available mid-June.
- Pet licensing: https://orem.org/animal-control/
- Landlord Licensing Program: https://orem.org/landlords/.
- Fingerprinting will start mid-June by appointment only: https://orem.org/fingerprinting/ (this link is currently unavailable, but it allows users to schedule an appointment).
- Pay your utility account and set up autopay: https://secure.orem.org/UtilitySite/.
To have conversation connections, Phipps invites residents to start a chat with agents at Orem.org and click the “Chat With Us!” blue square located in the bottom right corner of the page.
Dial 311.
Direct line for utility billing (801) 229-7275.
Payment line (801) 229-7222.
Email agents – utilities@orem.org.
Phipps is excited about the opportunities these services hold and says they will be here long after COVID-19 is gone.