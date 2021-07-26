The old Art Linkletter TV show “Kids Say the Darndest Things” on pretty much a daily basis featured one youngster saying he wanted to be a fireman when he grew up.
Now youth are not only saying they want to be firemen, but they also want to be paramedics.
These are the kind of everyday heroes that are caring for Orem residents.
If being a great fireman and paramedic is a career choice, then Orem is the perfect place to be a fireman paramedic. In fact, thanks to Fire Chief Marc Sanderson, you can be a master fireman paramedic.
Sanderson took over as chief on July 1, 2020. His goals and method of hiring is to give his crew options on moving up the career ladder.
“We will hire the right person with the right fit,” Sanderson said.
Once hired, a fireman’s schooling doesn’t end. To understand the differences, there are emergency medical technicians with basic training. There are EMTs with advance training. And then there are paramedics.
What Sanderson is hoping is his basic EMTs will advance through schooling at Utah Valley University to become a certified paramedic.
“I would like to be completely staffed with paramedics,” Sanderson said.
Right now Orem has seven EMTs that are either basic or advanced. Eight EMTs don’t have paramedic certification yet.
This coming semester two will start school to be paramedics, followed by six more in January.
If you want to be more beyond that, crew members may become master firemen paramedics.
If any firefighters do not want to go the paramedic route for advancements, they can take the engineer route, which also gives them opportunities for upward career movement.
Right now the Orem Fire Department is fully staffed with 63 crew members, seven administrators, a volunteer chaplain and a volunteer events coordinator.
Three of Sanderson’s crew recently became master firemen paramedics: Andrew Belnap, Greg Hicken and Mike Hickman.
The reason Sanderson is enhancing the paramedic program is because 76% of the department’s calls are seeking emergency medical services.
His master paramedics have had two key meetings looking and listing the needs and concerns of Orem and its residents.
After hearing and seeing what they thought, Sanderson said, “These master paramedics are capable of doing much more.”
One of the key requirements to be a master paramedic it to have a critical care license.
“This opens doors to fly with Air Med and Life Flight,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson started his public safety career with the Orem Police Department as a patrolman in 1993. He moved to the Fire Department and eventually became the fire chief in Pleasant Grove.
When he heard that Orem’s Chief Scott Gurney was retiring, he had to apply. He said he will always be grateful to City Manager Jamie Davidson and other leaders for giving him this coveted responsibility.
Sanderson’s passion and love is with the Orem Fire Department and with the residents he helps care for.
However, throughout his career he and others had only a one-path option for advancement.
“My whole career there was one path to get to be captain and chief, only through engineer,” Sanderson said. “And only 24% of our calls are for fires, 76% are medical. It doesn’t make sense to not have an EMT in leadership.”
Thus the additional pathway to promotion was opened.
“I’ve always put an emphasis on what we do most,” Sanderson said. “If the focus changes, then I’d look at what we’re doing.”
In Orem, the firefighters are EMTs and the EMTs are firefighters.
While the career ladder program started a year before Sanderson came, the new emphasis is having a positive effect on the fire crews.
Sanderson said he has not had one complaint from an Orem resident in the first year of his administration.
Orem’s Fire Department also contracts to help Lindon and Vineyard. There are three fire stations in Orem, one in Lindon and plans are to have one in Vineyard in the next few years. Right now, Station 3 helps to cover Vineyard.
With the new master fireman paramedic program that builds up these skills, Orem will be the most well-rounded firefighter/paramedic leader in the state.
Sanderson said that he is always open for suggestions and that residents are always welcome to come meet with him. His door is always open.