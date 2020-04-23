What does building a library auditorium and interstate commerce have to do with each other? Ask Ryan Clark, director of Development Services for Orem.
The answer is that many items purchased by sub-contractors for the new Orem Library auditorium come from outside of Utah.
In any other time that wouldn’t be a problem. However, the current restrictions due to COVID-19 have made finishing off the auditorium difficult at best.
According to Clark, the manufacturer of metal parts for the auditorium seats is located in Michigan.
The Michigan administration has closed the manufacturer down temporarily because they are considered a nonessential service and their employees must adhere to a stay-in-place shutdown order due to the pandemic.
While all of that is happening in the upper Midwest, Orem leaders are hoping for the other auditorium parts and pieces coming from much farther away.
The cushion part of the seating and backing of the auditorium chairs are in construction limbo. Those are made in Costa Rica in Central America.
The Costa Rican borders are closed to anything going in or out, including flying cargo, because of the worldwide pandemic.
Hence, the completion of the Orem auditorium is being held hostage — sort of — in part thanks to a virus smaller than a grain of sand, according to Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
“Then there is the drywall paint crews,” Clark said. “To do the job you need 20 dry wallers working at one time. You can’t have 20 or 30 people in the auditorium when only 10 are allowed.”
The work on the auditorium has definitely slowed down, Clark said.
Just last May, at the groundbreaking of the library addition, the auditorium was being touted as just a summer away with an early August 2020 opening.
“We are now looking at a late fall finish,” Clark said.
That all depends on the world opening back up, manufacturing coming back online and rules being lifted on how many people can be around each other in public.
Orem residents have been waiting more than a decade to see this auditorium come to fruition.
The idea of a library auditorium has run the gamut of discussions and architectural designs, from a large civic center to a cozy gathering place for about 500 of the library’s closest friends and patrons.
Over the past decade, money has been put into the city coffers from the Cultural Arts and Recreation Enhancement tax revenues for the auditorium.
There is also the $1 million donation from Alan and Karen Ashton to help with construction, along with other smaller private and business donations.
It may be too early to predict, but for library director Charlene Crozier, who needs room for her growing programs, the auditorium can’t be built fast enough.
When that ribbon cutting will happen is anyone’s guess.