Last year the city of Orem, under the direction Jamie Davidson, city manager, created the Orem Business Alliance.
The purpose of the alliance was to support Orem businesses under the direction of the Orem Economic Development Division with Kathi Lewis, director, and Nate Prescott, who helps to manage the alliance.
After one year in service, the Orem Business Alliance is handing out its first annual Stand-out Business Awards.
Winners include:
Studio K Dance Academy, awarded the Stand-Out Business in Innovation.
"Studio K began in 2007 in the back part of Amy's Martial Arts Studio (on 100 S. State St. in Orem) with about 30 little girls. As the business began to grow, Keenan White, owner, was able to get her own space (on 300 N. State St. in Orem) and has been a stable anchor business in the strip mall behind Weinerschnitzel,” Lewis said. “Thirteen years later, over 120 girls and boys now dance with joy and in abundance at Studio K. Dance styles include modern, ballet, jazz, hip-hop and tap.”
Amy’s Martial Arts, awarded Stand-Out Business in Community Engagement.
"They are very active in promoting health and fitness with our youth as well as teaching the kids about self-esteem, and promotes self-worth," Lewis said. "They teach methods of self-defense, stranger danger, offer weapons training and more. They care about our community’s youth and want them to be successful and confident.”
Lewis adds, “Their summer camps and after-school program is fun and engaging for kids and teaches valuable life skills to boot. They help kids build self-confidence, teach respect, as well as concepts like compassion and integrity. A truly remarkable business ran by amazing people. Fun and enthusiastic teachers and a fantastic group of kids."
Lumos Language School, awarded Stand-Out Business in Community Engagement.
"This school focuses on the international students that come to our community to learn the language, culture and to get prepared for higher education,” Lewis said. “During this time of uncertainty when students could not go back to their countries, when they found themselves in financial hardship with the loss of income, the school worked directly with every student helping with tuition, books and accommodating the health requirements for those in risk.
At the same time, the school helped to maintain all teachers employed and involved in other projects, protecting with this a countless number of families from the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Lewis.
Uncle Sam’s Army Navy Outdoor, awarded Stand-Out Business in Historic Significance.
"When I saw the historical category for business nominations, I instantly thought of Uncle Sam's,” Lewis said. “What makes a historical business? It is not just an old business, or years the doors have been open, it is a business that allows you to experience history! Walking into Uncle Sam's, it's almost like entering a historical military museum.”
Lewis added, “There are amazing vintage military items as well as new. I feel like it's also a place where you can make history with your family. It's the best place to make memories with kids because there is so much fun stuff to see.”
Lewis said she can spend hours looking through the military surplus and there always seem to be new and unique items every time she visits.
“I've learned that Uncle Sam's is located in an awesome Quonset hut that you really have to see to believe. It seems like this store has beat the odds by keeping its doors open for almost 25 years, through the online shopping craze and even a global pandemic,” Lewis said. “But when you come in and experience the store, it becomes obvious why it has stood the test of time, and why it is a historical pillar of the Orem community."
The awards recognize dedicated and hard-working business owners in the city, particularly during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 issues things are being done differently than expected as far as awarding these businesses.
“Mayor Richard Brunst recorded a message to congratulate the award winners and Nate Prescott, the economic development analyst, presented the businesses with a plaque commemorating their hard work, dedication to excellence, creative innovation, community contribution, and historical significance to the community,” according to Lewis.
Lewis said the mission of the Orem Business Alliance is threefold:
1. Provide an opportunity for business networking.
2. Connect Orem businesses to valuable resources.
3. Advocate for small business/city-focused business needs.
Monthly lunch meetings were launched the second Tuesday in March, with over 70 people in attendance, to provide businesses educational information, opportunities to network, and to connect business leaders with valuable resources to help them strengthen their businesses.
After March, the monthly meetings were held through virtual webinars on various topics including:
• How to make your products and services sell themselves.
• Understanding the financial assistance programs available during the COVID pandemic.
• Keeping employees healthy, happy and engaged.
• Networking amid the pandemic.
• Lessons learned from 2020.
“We excitedly anticipate being able to hold in-person Orem Business Alliance lunch meetings again in the future,” Lewis said. ”Until then, we are looking forward to the February OBA meeting which will provide business owners critical information on how to better secure their businesses against theft.”
The speaker will be Jared Weech, Orem Police detective and the owner of the Sweet Rolled Tacos, a newly opened ice cream shop serving delicious ice cream carefully rolled and placed in a waffle taco shell.