If you are a developer or architect and have built in Orem, you know Jim Yeoman.
For more than 29 years, Yeoman has been a member of the building safety teams. He is the plans examiner and is responsible for reviewing construction plans in advance of the construction companies and architects receiving a building permit.
All submitted plans are required to meet local, state and international building codes. In other words, Yeoman know what he is doing, according to Jamie Davidson, city manager.
"The job can sometimes be overwhelming, especially in recent years as the city has seen its fair share of complicated projects and builds,” Davidson said. “But rest assured, Jim is on the job and has tackled each project in a timely and professional way."
Those years of professionalism have garnered Yeoman with a new assignment. Last week, Yeoman was selected as a member of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) Commercial Energy Code Consensus Committee for development of the 2024 IECC.
While that title seems a mouthful of words, what it means is Yeoman will serve for three years helping rewrite the international energy conservation building code to which the entire developed world adheres.
Yeoman’s appointment was made after reviewing the credentials of over 500 applicants.
Most of the meetings to update the code will be held virtually, but there may be some travel involved for Yeoman.
"This is a great honor to be selected for this international committee and I look forward to serving," Yeoman said. "I hope to be the common sense element on the committee and make sure any changes are practical and realistic."
Yeoman added, "I'm excited to be representing local governments because we are the ones who have to enforce the building code. I can let the committee know what works and doesn't work in the real world."
For Yeoman to receive this kind of recognition is not only a reflection on his expertise, but a tip of the hat to Orem City for how it works with the construction industry.
Orem's Chief Building Official Paul Ashton said, "We're very proud of Jim and know he will help keep the building code moving in the right direction. It is wonderful that someone from Orem is making such an impact on the international building community."
Davidson added, "Congratulations to Jim. We are proud of his accomplishments and the great job he is doing here in the City of Orem."
Yeoman will begin his service later this year.