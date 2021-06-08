Orem’s annual Summerfest is back after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and city officials want the public to know this is where you belong.
The welcoming thought of “This is Where You Belong” is the theme of the 2021 Summerfest. Summerfest is a weeklong series of events, activities and celebrations welcoming in the summer months.
Councilwoman Debby Lauret is the council representative to Summerfest and no one could be more excited for the big return to summer fun.
"Having missed out on a normal Summerfest in 2020, we are incredibly grateful that we will be able to hold Orem’s favorite annual event in a more traditional fashion this year,” Lauret said.
All of the familiar events will be back, like the parade, fireworks, Kiwanis pancake breakfast and the hot dog and pie-eating contests. There also are a few new events throughout the week leading up to the last three big days Thursday to Saturday.
"Whether this is your first Summerfest or your 50th, we hope it is a special week of family, friends and fun for you. If you see us at any of the Summerfest events, please come and say hello,” Lauret said.
This year’s Grand Marshals for the parade are Orem’s Gary and Jeannette Herbert, the former Governor and First Lady of Utah.
Gary Herbert grew up in Orem and graduated from Orem High School. He served in many civic capacities and was a Utah County Commissioner before becoming Lt. Governor to Governor Jon Huntsman.
When President Barack Obama named Huntsman to be the Ambassador to China in 2009, Herbert became governor. He served as governor until the end of 2020 as he decided not to seek another term in office.
Popular events at Summerfest include the carnival, which starts at noon Thursday and Friday and goes until 10 p.m. each day. The carnival goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Saturday with the fireworks following at 9:45.
For a list of other events throughout the week, visit: https://summerfest.orem.org/events/.