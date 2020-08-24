Orem police arrested a woman Friday after the owner of a vehicle returned to where it was parked to find her rummaging through his things.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to the scene after dispatch received a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday.
The complainant told police he was returning to his parked vehicle when he found a woman rummaging through it. The woman was later identified as 38-year-old Jessica Sheridan Ashton of Pleasant Grove, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The man confronted Ashton, and when she turned around, he reported seeing her with the keys to his vehicle in her hand and his wife’s credit card poking out of her bra. The man grabbed the keys and credit card from Ashton, which led to a physical altercation.
Ashton allegedly ran to her vehicle, and the man grabbed her to keep her from leaving the scene. When the man grabbed her, he reported that he was able to rip off a strap of her bra as she allegedly tried to get away.
Ashton reportedly got into her vehicle and put it in reverse, dragging the man a short distance before he was released and she left the scene, according to arrest documents. Ashton was last seen leaving the area in her vehicle, traveling south on 350 East.
When police arrived, the man advised authorities the woman was driving a white, four-door sedan with a black scuff mark on the driver’s side door. He also described the woman as having dark hair. A neighbor also told police they witnessed the incident and advised authorities of the first three digits of the license plate.
After responding to these reports, dispatch received another call from a homeowner who advised that a woman had entered her Orem residence. The woman was also allegedly identified as Ashton.
The homeowner said she allowed Ashton to use her phone but asked her to get out of her house. According to the probable cause affidavit, the homeowner told police she heard Ashton allegedly say, “I have the cardboard,” while she was on the phone.
Ashton then left the woman’s house and went to her vehicle, which had been parked behind the fourplex next to the woman’s home. Officers located Ashton, who was with a white, four-door sedan when officials made contact.
The first three digits of the license plate did not match the neighbor’s description, however, after further investigation, authorities did find a license plate with the first three digits in the garage can near when she was found, according to arrest documents.
Ashton allegedly told police the plate they discovered had been on the vehicle when she was driving but she had taken it off when she arrived at the location where she was found. Ashton also reportedly gave authorities consent to search her belongings. After searching her belongings, authorities reportedly located an unused syringe.
Officers began transporting Ashton to the Utah County Jail when, on the way to the location, she began to have a seizure. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and cleared Ashton, but she was transported to Timpanogos Hospital for a medical clearance.
While at the hospital, Ashton asked to go to the restroom. Before she was allowed to enter, officers checked the bathroom for anything illegal and reported finding nothing.
After she used the restroom, officials checked once again and discovered a small piece of tin foil with burnt residue in the small trash compartment. The tin foil, according to the probable cause affidavit, is commonly used to smoke heroin.
Ashton was also a person of interest in a theft by deception case at a Smith’s Marketplace in Orem. On Aug. 15, according to the probable cause statement, Ashton allegedly paid for items at the Smith’s with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Using video surveillance, police reported observing Ashton drop a fluorescent bulb on the floor, shattering the bulb. Smith’s employees began to clean up the shattered glass while Ashton goes to a self checkout station to scan items.
The items are then placed in a white Mazda sedan with four doors.
Ashton was booked into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony possession of forgery writing, class A misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle, class A misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class C misdemeanor using plates registered to another vehicle.
She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $7,500 bail.