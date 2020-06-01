Orem police are still looking for suspects who vandalized Orem High School’s softball field with racist and homophobic graffiti over the weekend.
The incident happened sometime between the hours of late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Lt. Shane Fredrickson of the Orem Police Department, which is the agency investigating the vandalism.
Photos posted on social media show that the dugout, which is used by the girl’s softball team, was spray-painted with vulgar phrases like “N----rs suck” and “Stupid F-gs sit here,” as well as phallic drawings and other cartoon imagery.
On a blue pad hanging behind home plate, the “T” of the word “Tigers,” which is Orem High School’s mascot, was spray-painted over with what appears to be an “N.”
Fredrickson confirmed on Monday morning that the Orem Police Department was looking into the incident and said Officer Dan McKown, Orem High School’s resource officer, would be leading the investigation.
According to Fredrickson, police were reviewing surveillance camera footage of the incident but hadn't identified any suspects as of Monday morning.
“There’s not enough information to decide if we can identify suspects, but they do have some evidence, recorded evidence,” the lieutenant said.
Orem High School softball coach Pablo Barker-Valdez reacted with sadness and frustration when he learned about the incident early Saturday morning.
“Came to my field to find out someone vandalized it,” Barker-Valdez wrote on Facebook. “Of course I was upset, but I can’t find the words for it … just really really emotional. I feel personally hurt. My team and I spend so much time here. Blood sweat and tears are spent here and for someone to do this to my home breaks my heart.”
The vandalism in Orem coincided with anti-police brutality protests in Provo, Salt Lake City, Ogden and other major cities across the United States in honor of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
While some of the protests turned to riots, Utah County's car caravan protest on Saturday remained peaceful as residents drove through Provo with signs reading “I can’t breathe,” “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans in solidarity against racism and police violence against African Americans.
“This has been going on for hundreds of years in America,” Orem resident Chantal Wahiv, who participated in the Provo protest, told the Daily Herald on Saturday. “Bringing awareness and having a voice is so important.”
Gov. Gary Herbert activated the Utah National Guard on Saturday after protesters in downtown Salt Lake City flipped and burned a Salt Lake City Police Department car and spray-painted the Utah State Capitol.
Barker-Valdez asked his Facebook friends to donate to the Alpine School District Foundation to help the softball team purchase a new pad and paint to cover up the graffiti.
Tax deductible donations to the Alpine School District can be made at http://foundation.alpineschools.org/donate/ or by mailing a check to “Alpine School District Foundation 575 North 100 East American Fork UT 84003.”
Those with tips or information about the vandalism that occurred at Orem High School over the weekend can contact the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.