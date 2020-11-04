Orem leaders are proud to call their city a Tree City USA, Family City USA and Kindness City. Now they are looking for Property Allstar Planners to give the city an award-winning look.
The Property Allstar Planners awards program, recognizes residents who have taken the initiative to clean up and spruce up blighted properties, yards and homes.
This is more than Orem’s Beautification Committee recognizing homes that have beautiful gardens or landscapes, according to Kena Mathews, community services manager.
“The (Property Allstar Planners) awards started to encourage people with blighted properties to improve them,” Mathews said. “They can be nominated or nominate themselves.”
Each month or so a property owner will be recognized with a certificate presented by Mayor Richard Brunst, a gift card to a home improvement store, and a sign on the property designating them as Property Allstars.
Mathews said COVID-19 has slowed the process of the new program, but since summer three homes have been recognized.
Mathews and Neighborhood Preservation Police Officers are on the Allstar’s team. In times past, police have had to play the “bad cop” on calling out residents to take care of their properties. This program changes that.
The Property Allstar Planners is a positive approach to fixing the problem, according to Mathews.
Mathews said one of the recent winners totally changed his property. But, dratic measures aren't completely necessary -- because, let's face it, some fixes are expensive.
“If you just mowed the weeds back and trimmed trees, that can make a big difference,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
“If every neighbor just did this, there would be such a difference,” Downs added. “Pride in ownership and pride in the community is one way crime rates go down.”
Mathews and Downs also encourage neighbors and friends to pitch in and help rather that call and complain about blighted properties.
To help out, Mathews said the city is using some of its allotted community development block grants and has provided a mobile tool library.
The tool library can pull up on the block and residents can “check out” yard tools and power tools they may not have to clean up yards.
Mathews said in February and March volunteers and city employees will be donating time to help with city projects that can use some assistance.
A single mom in Orem couldn’t take care of her yard because of her busy schedule and the lawnmower she had was in need of repair. Mathews said the city was able to help her find the resources to repair the mower and she also reached out to her church and other volunteer groups to help, and that made all the difference.
Mathews believes that with positive encouragement to have Property Allstar Planners, it has the potential to make all the neighborhoods in Orem better.
For information on nominating someone or for more resources, visit http://orem.org/neighborhoods or http://orem.org/neighborhood-preservation-unit-code-enforcement.