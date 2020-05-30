The Mayors of Provo and Orem are hoping they can count on their residents as they enter the final countdown to the Census. A fun but fierce competition is inciting a month-long series of events pitting North vs. South.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Mayor Richard Brunst are having a showdown at noon Monday with the mayors of West Valley City and Salt Lake City. The goal is to raise the numbers of residents who complete the 2020 Census.
“With a shared message of ‘Can we count on you?’ the four elected city officials are enlisting the help of their citizens to win a once-in-a-decade challenge by completing the 2020 Census during June,” said Nicole Martin, Provo spokeswoman. “The showdown begins on June 1 at ‘high noon’ with a shared video unveiling of the challenge launch on all city and county social media sites.”
The challenge goal is to raise the completed Census in each city by 5% or more. The most wins.
“The winning county receives community food bank volunteer service from the other,” Martin said. “It’s kind of a win-win.”
While its not quite the OK Corral bunch, these government leaders mean business while having a bit of entertainment on the side.
“While we’re having some fun, the importance of complete citizen participation in the Census cannot be understated. Every person counts.” Kaufusi said. “Each city is entitled to their fair share of the $675 billion in annual federal funding destined for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other programs.”
Kena Mathews, Orem’s Community Services manager, said that while the city joined in the competition just last week they are ready to take on the big guns to the north.
“We’re excited to be a part of this. It’s going to be fun,” Mathews said. She added Orem will be focused on areas of the city that are older and minority neighborhoods particularly, but all of Orem generally.
Mathews noted the drop in Census participation since the Utah Valley University students left and is concerned the city gets as correct and accurate accounting as possible.
“Counting everyone in the 2020 Census can help all of our communities receive necessary funding for health care, education, emergency services and so much more that contributes to the high quality of life for which we’ve all strived,” Brunst said in a press release.
“The winning city will get bragging rights for the next decade. But this challenge also gives back to our communities,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “The losing cities will send staff and elected officials to volunteer at a Utah Community Action food pantry in either Salt Lake County or Utah County.”
West Valley Councilmember, Jake Fitisemanu is calling on residents to show why West Valley’s strength and diversity makes them the best in the valley.
“The Census counts us all equally and we don’t want to miss anyone,” Fitisemanu said. “Counting our diverse and growing population is the challenge for all of us.”
Residents are invited to watch the kick off video at high noon Monday.