University students leaving Utah County without taking the 2020 census could leave Provo and Orem in an undesirable situation.
Just how important it is to take the 2020 census became abundantly clear when COVID-19 shut down Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University.
Students are counted as part of the population of Provo and Orem, and according to Dixon Holmes, assistant chief administrative officer of Provo, the counts could be skewed because those students who would have been in the communities on April 1 may have left the state by now.
Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution mandates that a census be taken every 10 years. That has been the case since the first census was taken in 1790 under the direction of then-Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson.
”It is important for us to get an accurate count of the Orem population,” said deputy city manager Steven Downs. “Much of the city's finances are impacted by this number. It influences the amount of federal taxes that are returned to the city as well as the amount of sales tax the city receives from the state's allocation.”
The outcome of the census can determine how much representation a city has in state and federal legislative bodies, how much federal funding a state and region may receive and a number of other population-driven programs, activities and data, according to Holmes.
“Students living on campus (at BYU) were counted,” Holmes said. “But off campus they are on their own. We are concerned students are filling out the census in their home states when they should have been in Provo.”
“If, say, 10,000 students didn’t take the census, that could affect the sales tax funding from the state and community development block grants,” Holmes said.
Steve Anderson, UVU representative to the Orem census committee, said at one time he didn’t think it would necessarily affect the university nearly as much as the city the university is in. He then changed his mind.
“The growth in Utah County is robust, we were hoping for five new representatives in the house (Utah State House of Representatives) and one or two senate seats,” Anderson said. “That is what will affect the university.”
Between BYU and UVU, there are about 73,000 students. If a good portion of those students don’t fill out the census for where they would be April 1, Anderson said there is a possibility Provo and Orem may not garner additional representation. That could include representing the needs of the university to the legislature.
Nonprofit organizations in Provo and Orem could also feel the effects if the numbers are skewed from COVID-19.
“United Way and its partner agencies and programs rely heavily on the data that is gathered from the census,” said Bill Hulterstrom, United Way president and CEO. “We use this data to better understand our communities. It also allows us to pinpoint our efforts to specific neighborhoods.”
Hulterstrom added, “Many of our partners rely on funding from state and federal sources. The census is used to determine the amount that may be allocated to critical community programs.”
Cities typically have a general idea of how many residents they have. According to Holmes, Provo has about 116,000. That number includes the student population. Orem reports about 96,000 residents and is hoping to reach the 100,000 mark on the 2020 census.
“If Orem, or any city, feels the count is low, they can challenge the numbers and the Census Bureau would come out and do a recount,” Anderson said.
This concern over students is not just limited to Provo and Orem, according to Holmes. The National Census Bureau is concerned about students all over the country that have left their universities because of COVID-19.
“They (Census Bureau) recognize many students from all over are in betwixt and between right now,” Holmes said.
Holmes added that he and Anderson and others learned the extent of the concern there is on the national level and said the Census Bureau is discussing extending, again, the census dates. Deadlines have already been extended one month to Aug. 1.
As of this week, response to the census is a bit lower than usual. The tracker both cities use to track progress shows the percentage of residents that have taken the census as follows:
Provo: 51%
Orem: 54.2%
Utah: 50.9%
Nationally: 45.7%
Michael Paul Friedrich, public information officer with the National Census Bureau, said they are taking several steps to inform students of their responsibilities with Census 2020.
Friedrich also said a fact sheet has been provided in reference to counting college students: https:/?census.gov/library/fact-sheets/2020/dec/counting-college-students.html.