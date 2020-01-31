Orem police arrested a 27-year-old Provo man Thursday after he reportedly downloaded child pornography.
Alex Bringhurst was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of the second-degree felony of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Police began investigating Bringhurst in April after they received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a police report. Google had sent in a referral for Bringhurst, who had reportedly downloaded pictures of child pornography.
Police found Bringhurst in January and served a search warrant, according to the report.
Bringhurst reportedly told police he accesses child pornography regularly and had viewed it as soon as a few days prior to his arrest.
Digital extraction was conducted and the images were found on his cell phone. Further investigation of the materials on his phone might lead to additional charges, according to the report.