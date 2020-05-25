A Provo man was taken into custody Saturday for alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on April 21.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, an officer with the Orem Police Department attempted to complete a traffic stop on a vehicle, using his lights and sirens to indicate that the vehicle should pull off to the side of the road.
However, the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Juan Jesus Torres, refused to stop, and instead fled the scene. While fleeing from officials, Torres allegedly ran several red lights and drove the car in a reckless manner.
Police observed the passengers sitting in the vehicle signaling for Torres to stop when officials first attempted to make a traffic stop, according to arrest documents.
At one point, one of the passengers called dispatch and left the line open for about four minutes while Torres ran red lights and continued to speed through city streets. On the open line, the passengers can allegedly be heard pleading with Torres to stop and let them out of the car, asking him not to kill them.
Despite several pleas for Torres to slow down or stop, he continued to flee from police until he stopped to let his passengers out, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers were able to locate and stop Torres at a gas station later that day, giving him commands to stop whatever he was doing and put his hands in the air. Torres continued to refuse to comply with official commands, getting back into his vehicle to flee the scene.
Before he could leave the area, however, three police officers were able to open his passenger's side door and attempted to deploy a Taser. According to arrest documents, the acceleration of the vehicle allowed Torres to escape despite the Taser making contact.
Torres was brought into custody on Saturday, under suspicion of two first-degree felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and two third-degree felony charges for failure to stop or respond at command of police.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed official charges against Torres on April 29. Torres will make his first court appearance for his alleged involvement in the incidents on June 10 in front of Provo Judge Thomas Low.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail before he was released to the custody of Adult Probation and Parole.