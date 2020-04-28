When Provo personnel aren’t working from home and social distancing, Wayne Parker, the chief administrative officer, is kind of the go-to guy and one of the closest consultants to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.
In Orem, City Manager Jamie Davidson is usually holed up in his office working on running the city, communicating with the City Council, and having department meetings. That’s on a usual day.
Things have, understandably, changed.
Wayne’s World
Parker’s high-risk status requires he work remotely, but he knows employees, many who are also working remotely, need accurate, timely information to maintain calm in an otherwise chaotic, unpredictable situation, according to Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman.
Drastic times call for creative solutions. To fill the need, Parker created a daily blog that not only solved the communication challenge, but also had the unexpected result of connecting him with employees in a way that email or other more formal city interactions would ever allow.
COVID-19 has left Parker in his own little “Wayne’s World” and a bit disengaged from city employees.
The blog allows employees to keep up to date on what is happening in the city, on coronavirus updates, announcements, fun things and whatever else Parker wants to share.
He even allowed employees to pick what kind of background he would have when holding remote meetings. The winner was the “Bat Cave.” So that is what his home office is now called and looks like.
Parker, while sharing important information, is keeping it light.
In his April 23 blog he shared a YouTube video called “My Corona Home,” based on the Beach Boys’ hit “Kokomo.” The day before it was a 10-minute video offering a guided meditation for relaxation.
“It has been helpful to receive daily updates on the amount of COVID-19 cases in Utah, with Wayne’s fun twist,” said Aspen Dalton, recreation coordinator in an email. “As a Provo City employee, friends and family will often ask me questions regarding the state of things. It is helpful to have daily information to answer them with correct and accurate information.”
Not only did the employees enjoy seeing their city manager in a new light, but Parker enjoyed it, as well, according to Martin.
“As one might imagine, city management does not offer a lot of opportunities to share a more personal side,” Parker said in an email. “I enjoyed sharing my thoughts in an informal, conversational way. The irony being I managed to be more social while social distancing.”
While Mayor Kaufusi may not jump next door to Parker’s office for a chat, she says she is enjoying this new way of communication.
“The true character of a leader is shown in crisis. Even while quarantined, Wayne provides a calm, confident and consistent voice for our employees to navigate health and safety concerns while providing service to the citizens — and he did it in a fun, engaging way that clearly resonated,” Kaufusi said.
Sgt. Nisha King, police spokeswoman says she enjoys seeking Parker in this new light.
“We are all experiencing a unique time in history, filled with confusion, frustration and information overload. As an employee, I appreciated Wayne being a calm, yet funny, communicator to all of us,” King said in an email. “In the past, Mr. Parker has been the ‘silent voice’ in the Mayor’s Office, but during this time of uncertainty he has brought the employees together through one calm, clear voice.”
Davidson’s Dojo
“Jamie has been doing daily emails to our employees with updates about policy changes, possible exposures, words of encouragement and messages from our City Council,” said Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
Davidson has done multiple Zoom question-and-answer sessions with staff. On those calls he will typically have over 120 employees join the call each time.
“This is a time of high stress and anxiety for all of our employees,” Downs said in an email. “They are worried about not only the health of themselves and their family, but the nature of their job is to worry about the health and well-being of the entire community. Having consistent and accurate information from the city manager has helped all of us feel secure in the direction we are heading as an organization.”
While Davidson is busy with the moving forward with city business, he still is making special time to help employees with their own concerns or needs, according to Downs.
“All employees have direct access to Jamie through email, text and phone call. This has given every employee a chance to have their questions answered and their concerns heard.”
Parker and Davidson will continue to have these special opportunities to communicate with staff while they are out of the office for as long as they need. It may be that tradition continues forward as Provo and Orem settle into a new normal.