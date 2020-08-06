Orem’s Planning and Development department and the Imagine Orem team has a new member. Provo resident Matt Taylor joined the Orem staff this week as a long-range planner for the city.
Taylor brings years of civic experience to his new position in Orem. Most recently he was the Senior Planner for Cottonwood Heights, but has over 18 years of local government experience.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Brigham Young University.
“I am excited to join a fantastic team of professionals. I have been super impressed so far with the forword-thinking culture that Orem City exuberates,” Taylor said. “The leadership’s reputation is one of the reasons I felt really good about coming aboard.”
Orem has several long-range goals and projects, particularly along State Street and Geneva Road as well as transportation and neighborhood design projects.
Taylor will be an intricate part of those plans and projects.
“Like most communities, Orem is affected by a rapidly changing landscape of how retail and office space is being utilized, some of which is being exacerbated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Taylor said. “The city wants to proactively address these changes, so one of my first assignments I have is to start working with the brightest minds on how to help properties along University Parkway continue to be an asset to the city’s residents.”
Taylor said he also is excited to be working with the city’s consulting team on the brownfields assessments. Identifying contaminated sites will be a fantastic first step in helping these properties be redeveloped in a way that helps Orem achieve its goals.
While Taylor will be working on established projects throughout the city, he is looking forward to bringing some of his own ideas and experience to help shape Orem’s future.
“I hope to work closely with the citizens and the city leadership and hear more about the outcomes they want to see Orem achieve,” Taylor said. “So much good has already been done and listening will help focus on what’s most important. Then I just hope to bring my background to the table and do my best to take it to the next level of professionalism and implementation.”
While Taylor works in Orem, he is still a committed resident of Provo. He loves to garden and is a volunteer at Provo’s weekly Farmers Market.