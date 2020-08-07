Orem police took a Provo woman into custody after she was allegedly caught stealing merchandise at a NPS location with two juveniles and their mother.
Officers with the Orem Police Department were called to a NPS location Thursday on reports of a theft in progress. When officials arrived, they were able to observe live video surveillance of a woman concealing merchandise in her purse.
Authorities watched as the woman paid for other items before walking past the point of sale without paying for the items concealed in her purse, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. Before she could leave the property, the woman was detained by loss prevention employees.
The woman, who was identified as 41-year-old Melissa Moss of Provo, was taken to the loss prevention office where police explained to Moss why she was being detained.
Officials asked Moss if there was merchandise in her purse to which she allegedly told them there was. Authorities opened the bag to recover the items, allegedly discovering several pieces of merchandise that were unpaid for.
While police were searching her bag, Moss allegedly kept trying to take her purse from authorities. Officials told Moss they had the right to look through her purse, however she allegedly continued to reach for it, according to arrest documents.
Moss was placed in handcuffs for the remainder of the search to keep her from interfering in the investigation. During the search, police also allegedly found a round, black case with a zipper.
Inside of the case, authorities discovered several bags that they allege are commonly used for packaging drugs.
Inside some of bags, police found a clear crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. The substances, measuring about 15 grams, were field tested and yielded a positive indication for methamphetamine.
Authorities also allegedly discovered several red and white pill capsules with the same crystal substance inside.
Next to the black case containing the bags and suspected methamphetamine, authorities also allegedly discovered a digital scale with a white residue on it. The residue was also field tested and yielded a positive indication for methamphetamine.
At the time of his arrest, Moss had allegedly been shopping with two juveniles and their mother. According to arrest documents, the two juveniles were also found to be committing retail theft.
Moss was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor retail theft, and class B misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
She is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.