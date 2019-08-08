Residents gathered at Orem City Hall on Thursday night to learn about proposed improvements along State Street at the 800 North and Center Street intersections.
The two intersections UDOT and the city are focusing on are part of a larger project which would increase mobility and safety from along State Street from University Parkway to 1600 North in Orem; the intersections of 800 North and Center Street were determined to be “high priority areas.”
According to UDOT, current roadway conditions along State Street have caused over 2,700 crashes over recent years, approximately one crash per day. The state average for similar roadways is closer to one crash per week.
Around 800 North and Center Street, plans are to raise or add medians and extend left turn lanes, to aid with congestion.
“We’re kind of controlling the areas where (drivers will) turn left and controlling access that way (with the medians),” said UDOT project manager John Higgins. “We’re also separating traffic out by lengthening left turns lanes so that (drivers) will be able to get out of the main flow of traffic ... then ... traffic will be able to flow more smoothly.”
The congestion on State Street has become so bad, Paul Goodrich with Orem City said, that he’s had residents tell him they go out of their way to avoid State Street entirely.
“One of the things that we’re trying to do is make State Street more friendly, less congested,” Goodrich said. “Get it to where people will start using State Street again, as a route in their regular routine, and not try to avoid it because there’s so much congestion.”
Most of the responses Thursday night were positive, Goodrich said. The open house was the last in a phase of public outreach, before plans are finalized and projects can begin.
“What I’m hearing is, people are pretty excited about what they’re seeing,” he said.
Funding set aside for the project totals $3.7 million, Higgins said. Actual construction, he clarified, wouldn’t be that full amount; some of it will go towards engineers hired for the project.
Orem resident LaNae Millett generally felt optimistic about the proposed changes after being rear ended in April in one of the problem areas.
“I think the improvements they’re doing here is going to do a lot to keep vehicles flowing instead of just stopping ... abruptly to turn into businesses,” she said. “I think as they are working on these plans ... that it will just be a safer road to travel.”
She’s also looking forward to improved mobility, but looks forward to the day the project makes its way to 1600 North, nearer to where she lives.
Millett and other residents did voice some concerns about proposals to close off some entrances into the Macey’s parking lot, which runs along State Street and 800 North.
“We’ve given them a suggestion and hopefully they can consider that,” she said. “I think they’re doing a great job and they seem to be really listening to our concerns.”
Public comment on the proposed improvements is open through Sept. 7. A digital comment form is available online at http://udot.utah.gove/go/OremState. Residents can also sign up for email updates on the project, or contact the project team via email at OremStateMobility@gmail.com or by calling (888) 556-0232.