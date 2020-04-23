The Colonial Heritage Foundation announced Thursday afternoon that the physical annual Colonial Heritage Festival is canceled this year, but will still be held in a "virtual" format.
"We're excited for the change," said Paul Savage, this year's foundation president, in a phone interview. "In the process, we think it will enhance long-term the live experience."
The Colonial Heritage Festival is one of the biggest events of America's Freedom Festival. The event is traditionally held July 2-4 in Orem's SCERA Park and showcases a "living museum experience" for attendees, according to a press release. Professional artisans, reenactors and educators work together to facilitate the experience.
According to the press release, the festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.
In order to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will forgo assembling thousands of participants at the park as usual, and will instead release a series a digital events and programming that people can enjoy remotely and safely.
Savage said the Colonial Heritage Foundation is still in the beginning stages of planning the specifics of the virtual program, but they "have a lot of ideas that we've been building up for a long time in terms of things we can do online, education activities and even some of the demonstration-type things."
The virtual festival will include video vignettes of things people would have seen if they had gone to the traditional festival, Savage said.
Savage added that he believes the digital format will allow participants to dive deeper into history and content, because in the July heat of the physical festival, attendees typically don't stand in the sun in front of one display for very long.
"Many of the festival's participants travel from all over the country and while we celebrate our freedom to assemble, wisdom dictates caution as we find ways to gather and celebrate without putting our health at unnecessary risk this year," Savage in the press release. "It is particularly relevant as we celebrate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the pilgrims who experienced and observed firsthand the devastating effects of disease at the beginning of the colonial era in North America."
No word has yet been released on whether America's Freedom Festival in Provo will go forward or be canceled this year.
More information on the Colonial Heritage Festival can be found at http://colonialheritage.org.
"We're really treating this as an opportunity to grow and change things up rather than a negative thing," Savage said.