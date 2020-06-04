When the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater opens for the summer season Friday, at-risk patrons will be handed a special gift.
In a joint partnership, the SCERA and Central Bank are providing small bottles of hand sanitizer to at-risk patrons concerned about the coronavirus, according to Adam Robertson, president and CEO of SCERA.
Not only are they joining hands with the sanitizer project, the two partners are offering free sets of tickets to summer productions to Utah County healthcare providers.
The tickets are part of the SCERA Salutes Program. Each year SCERA provides tickets to thank chosen groups like first responders and other civic helpers. This year the program selected healthcare providers.
“If they want a date night they just need to bring the badge to show they are a healthcare provider to get the tickets,” Robertson said.
He added, “We are trying to be a part of the good collaborating with the bank.”
Central Bank is a major sponsor of the SCERA, Robertson said. “We talked about the ideas and how they could help and they liked them.”
Robertson indicated there are several ongoing sponsors of the SCERA that have also reached out to help with other projects like these.
As for those at-risk patrons who love to visit the SCERA Shell, arrangements have been made for a special entrance and exit area just for them.
Gate 8 by the women’s public restrooms by the main ticket booth at the north end of the shell has been reserved for those at risk.
“During these unique times we are trying to help be a part of making things even more comfortable and show appreciation to the healthcare providers,” Robertson said.
The SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater is follow government and health department protocols, including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
For other patrons, the 2-ounce bottles of sanitizer will be on sale for $2. Disposable face masks will be available for $1.
The SCERA Shell Outdoor Season opens with “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” in July, the featured musical will be “Willy Wonka,” and “Music Man” in August. Visit http://scera.org to get the entire lineup of shows and concerts throughout the summer. For more information or to reserve tickets, call (801) 225-2569.