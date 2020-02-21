SCERA president Adam Robertson selected for Walter C. Orem Award

Adam Robertson, president and CEO of the SCERA Center for the Arts, loves Orem and the people that live, work and play there. He happily volunteers his time for many community projects.
For his devotion to Orem and his hard work keeping the SCERA a place for the community, he is being awarded the Walter C. Orem Award by the Orem City Council.
“The Walter C. Orem Award is given by the council to individuals who exemplify the civic-mindedness of the city's namesake,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman.
Walter C. Orem was an entrepreneur from the east and was lured to the area to help settlers on the Provo Bench bring water and businesses to the community. They named the newly organized town after him on May 5, 1919.
Robertson is not one to step into the limelight. He prefers not to have the attention and feels there are many others that deserve the honor before him – but he's grateful.
“I’m very appreciative of the honor,” Robertson said. “I was shocked, it’s a high honor from a city I love.”
Robertson has lived all but six years of his life in Orem and says he remembers playing baseball on the old diamonds at SCERA Park, where the outdoor theater is now.
“I remember sitting in the rotunda (at city hall) and greeting Santa Claus,” Robertson said. “There are lots of memories.”
While he graduated from Provo High and is proud to be a Bulldog, he is just as proud to say that both of his parents were Orem High Tigers. Further, when his children grow up, they will be Mighty Bruins from Mt. View High School.
Lesa Pulham has worked with Robertson for the 17 years he has been at the SCERA and believes he is deserving of the honor, one of the highest given in the city.
“Adam has great insight to what the City of Orem and SCERA can become,” Pulham said “He's always been involved by serving on different boards and committees which gives him an opportunity to improve the lives of those in Orem and surrounding communities.”
Pulham added, “One of his many goals is to provide affordable entertainment where families, couples and groups can have a memorable time together. He's first class.”
Linda Campbell, also a Walter C. Orem recipient, has many fond memories of working with Robertson.
“When I first met Adam in the summer of 2003, he had been hired to do marketing for the SCERA and I was hired to manage the SHELL (SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater),” Campbell said. “That first summer it was not unusual for us to leave the SHELL at 1 or 2 in the morning. We laugh about it now, but his commitment to the preservation of SCERA and the arts, has been unwavering ever since.”
Campbell added, “Many people don't know that he has worked as a volunteer for the Freedom Festival since he was in high school and was in charge of the children's parade for many years. He was one of the original members of the original Orem C.A.R.E. committee working diligently for its initial passage which has benefited all the arts organizations in Orem. His involvement in the chamber and other Utah Valley organizations is just part of who he is.”
Other recipients of the Walter C. Orem Award include Gareth Seastrand, longtime Orem educator; Karen Ashton, philanthropist and community supporter; and Lon and Reva Bowen, local community heroes.
Robertson will be recognized for his contributions to the community by the city council at Tuesday’s council meeting.