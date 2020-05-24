Clichés like "shell shocked" or "coming out of its shell" don't completely describe the opening of this summer season at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater in Orem. It will be more like SCERA on the half-shell.
“We are drastically reducing capacity each night,” said Adam Robertson, president and CEO of the SCERA Center for the Arts. “We are initially opening at 25% capacity.”
The outdoor theater will open June 5 with the Scarlet Pimpernel, originally scheduled to open right as the COVID-19 shut down began. The show will run at 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 20.
While residents who patronize the outdoor theater may be ready for some summer entertainment, like most places, things will be just a bit different.
Robertson said that SCERA in complying with all of the current guidelines set down by Gov. Herbert’s Utah Leads Together phasing.
“SCERA has always found a way to serve the public,” Robertson said. “SCERA was founded during the Great Depression. It will always open to serve the community it loves.”
Scera workers encourage attendees to wear face masks and will implement spacing for social distancing on the hillside, both in the chair section and blanket areas.
The volunteers, staff and actors will all have symptoms checks prior to the shows.
There will be a special entrance allowing greater safety for those senior attendees and attendees who have compromised immune systems.
All chairs will be sanitized each night after the show. Rented chairs are to be left on the hillside to be disinfected rather that carried back to the rental area.
The first summer concert of the season is at the end of June. Limited tickets will be sold unless there are changes to state regulations on crowds.
“We feel like there will be plenty of room,” Robertson said. “We want people to feel safe on both sides of the stage.”
Indoor movies will also show at reduced capacity with rows roped off for social distancing. Summer children’s movies will also begin with reduced capacity arrangements.
The arts and humanities need people, Robertson said, adding that SCERA wants to see its supportive neighbors and friends who have always been there.
For more information about shows and events, visit http://scera.org.