In 90 years of existence, the SCERA Center for the Arts has never closed its doors.
“SCERA has never closed before, not during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the assassination of JFK (President John F. Kennedy) or 9/11,” said Adam Robertson, president and CEO.
“SCERA has always been a place where people can get their mind off the world,” Robertson added.
When COVID-19 came along, the SCERA staff started looking for ways the arts and patrons could stay connected. They looked at the limitations and how that could be considered to keep the public safe.
According to Robertson, they first looked at their Theater for Young Audiences. A handful of children’s stories have been adapted by the Utah County duo of Chase Ramsey and David Matthew Smith. The stories in theater format are shown to hundreds of school children who come in hoards of yellow school buses to the SCERA.
Ramsey is a graduate of the SCERA Youth Theater program and was in the Book of Mormon Musical on Broadway when the virus outbreak shut theaters.
Smith is known in Utah as a gifted actor, musician and writer and works at Hale Center Theater Orem.
The world premieres the duo performed at the SCERA were taped and are now being streamed for children to be able to watch at home. The SCERA is streaming one play throughout the week so several families can take advantage of the production.
The stories include adaptations of, “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Little Red Hen,” “The Great Adventures of Peter Pan,” and more.
Referring to a popular phrase, ‘If you’re given lemons, make lemonade,’ Robertson said, “There’s lots of lemonade out there.”
With that, the staff started looking at what else they could do. The ideas and the opportunities grew.
“We’ve been working our tails off,” Robertson added.
Looking at SCERA’s education programs, art teachers have made a number of videos for art lessons and SCERA Youth Theater teachers are posting videos for their students to learn scripts and dances.
Voice teachers at SCERA are using Zoom online connections to teach their music students. Robertson said dance teachers are sending out instructional videos to students and the students send back videos showing they have learned the steps.
“SCERA has always been that community place,” Robertson said. “When this blows over, we’re still there for the community.”
To get online theater visit http://SCERA.org. Those who want to participate can sign in and get an emailed code to join the production. Cost is $5 per person and viewing is on the honor system. You can also order free bagged popcorn. Place your order and it will be ready with your name on it at the door.
SCERA is already selling tickets for the summer season and expects to provide the community with much needed entertainment.
In the meantime, Robertson added, “We’re working through the challenges. Just as important as supporting small businesses, it is important to not forget the charities and nonprofits.”