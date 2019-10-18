Police have arrested a second man in connection to an arson case that led to a high-speed chase early Sunday morning through Provo and Orem.
Jacob Ruffell, a 25-year-old Orem man, was arrested on suspicion of the second-degree felony of arson-property of another damages exceeding $5,000 in value.
William Toon, a 23-year-old American Fork man, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of the third-degree felonies of arson, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and failure to stop at the command of police.
At 6 a.m. Sunday Orem police and firefighters were called to the Village on the Parkway Apartments for a vehicle on fire, according to a police report. A witness reportedly called police and said they saw at least two males setting a Honda Civic aflame by lighting newspaper on fire and putting it inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was a total loss and the fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to the two cars surrounding it, according to the report.
Officers found a vehicle matching the description a witness gave of the suspects driving on University Parkway in Orem, according to the report. The vehicle fled when officers attempted to pull it over, and led police on a high-speed chase through Orem to Provo, where officers lost the vehicle.
Police spotted it again as it was driving in Orem. The suspects left the vehicle in a dead-end cul-de-sac and fled on foot, according to the report. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.
Toon was arrested at his home later that night. Officers searched his phone and discovered the other suspect was Ruffell, according to the report. A search warrant was served on Ruffell’s residence on Thursday and he was taken into custody.