An Orem man was taken into custody under the suspicion of committing several criminal acts after loss prevention employees at a local Walmart detained him.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to the Walmart in Orem Saturday after loss prevention employees detained a man they say committed or attempted to commit retail theft, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
When authorities arrived on scene, they identified the man as 26-year-old Devin James Anderson of Orem. Loss prevention employees told officials Anderson had come into the store and purchased several items in the electronic section before gathering more items to purchase at the front of the store.
According to arrest documents, Anderson went through the self-checkout stations and scanned several of the newly gathered items but omitted three pieces of merchandise that totaled over $150. Loss prevention employees said while checking out, Anderson would put several items beside the scanner but would only scan some before putting all items in the bag.
Officers read Anderson his Miranda Rights before beginning the interview where Anderson allegedly told police he had intended to purchase the items but must have accidentally missed scanning the allegedly stolen products.
Anderson has been convicted of theft a dozen times since 2013, with four of the 12 convictions ending in felony charges as recent as January 2019. Additionally, Anderson had been banned from all Walmarts across the nation.
Officers asked Anderson about his history of retail theft and shoplifting in a similar manner, and he allegedly told police that it was a misunderstanding and that he had every intention to pay for the items in question, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Authorities conducted a search of Anderson’s person before leaving the store and found nothing. Officers asked Anderson if he had anything on his person, as officials stated he allegedly has a habit of concealing drugs and drug paraphernalia, but Anderson told police he did not.
When Anderson was transported to the Utah County Jail, he was scanned. According to arrest documents, an image of a meth pipe appeared on the screen as Anderson was scanned, and he was strip searched. Officials discovered a bag containing a glass pipe in Anderson’s underwear, and in the pipe, authorities observed a usable amount of a white, crystal substance.
Officers field tested the substance, which indicated a positive reaction for methamphetamine. Anderson has been convicted of four felony drug convictions since 2014, with the most recent occurring in 2017.
Anderson was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony retail theft, second-degree felony pattern of unlawful activity, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, class B misdemeanor criminal trespass and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.