One of the most popular makeup and beauty supply stores in the United States, Sephora, has opened at University Place mall in Orem.
The store, which had a soft opening Monday has 5,000 square feet of space where set to help customers with beauty aids and sell hundreds of products.
This Sephora is the first stand-alone store in Utah County and offers an internal and external entrance to the store, according to Amanda Butterfield, spokesperson for Woodbury Corporation, owners of University Place.
It is located in the store area left by Charming Charlie on the southeast side of the mall, just across from Coldstone Creamery.
“Sephora has been one of our most sought after stores, and we are thrilled to finally add them to our retail mix,” said Randy Woodbury, CEO and president of Woodbury Corporation, in a special statement. “Sephora’s extensive assortment of products, already popular throughout Utah, will now be conveniently available to Utah County shoppers in this beautiful new store.”
Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in its community, according to company media.
Sephora first opened in Paris in August 1970. It was acquired by Dominique Mandonnaud in 1993, who merged the purchase with his perfume chain under the Sephora brands. Sephora's flagship store opened in Champs-Élysées in 1997.
The Sephora retail concept is rooted in presenting clients with the most curated product assortment featuring over 400 brands, an innovative store design and expertly trained beauty advisors.
Sephora’s private line is cruelty free, meaning it doesn’t test on animals, and many of its products are gluten free and vegan friendly.
Sephora joins a number of other stores and companies that have joined the University Place Family.
University Place has 10 new stores open during the 2020 pandemic year. There are 120 stores in the shopping center, with 11 in the Village, four in the Upstart Building and 22 exterior stores including Trader Joe's.
Just recently, Woodbury announced a several-thousand-square-foot Rush Funplex would open this summer on the northeast area of the mall and would feature everything from bowling to bumper cars and climbing walls to pinball machines.