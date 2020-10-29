A Springville man is in custody after police allege he was involved in the theft of five pole lengths of insulated wire from power lines in Leamington.
Officials discovered about 5,000 feet of active No. 6 insulated wire was taken from power lines near mile marker 673.5 of the Shafter Sub on Oct. 19 at about 1:20 p.m.
The theft of the wires caused the control signal to fail and put trains in danger of colliding, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest. All train traffic in the area was stopped to prevent a collision.
On that same day, 34-year-old Travis Jon Klett of Springville reportedly recycled 94 pounds of wire at MCR Recycling in Orem, where he received $145.70. The next day, on Oct. 20, Klett recycled another 184 pounds of wire at the same location for $285.20.
When authorities were alerted of the two exchanges, police responded to MCR Recycling and photographed the wire Klett allegedly recycled, also obtaining a sales receipt where Klett was identified by his Utah identification card as the seller.
Officers also obtained surveillance footage of the exchange, which allegedly showed Klett unloading the wire from a pickup truck at the location, according to arrest documents.
Based on authorities’ experience, the wire from both exchanges was identified as No. 6 green line and No. 6 insulated wire.
Officials showed the photographs of the wire to the signal maintainer responsible for the maintenance of the affected section of rail line. According to the probable cause affidavit, the signal maintainer confirmed both the insulated wire and the green line wires were identical to the wire that had been reported stolen on Oct. 19.
Authorities advised that a foot of wire weighs about 12.6 pounds and using that formula, established that between Oct. 19-20 Klett allegedly recycled over 3,497.2 feet of wire. Union Pacific Railroad told officials the price of the wire is $.66 per foot, which yielded a total material loss of up to $2,308.17.
On Wednesday, officials made contact with Klett and took him into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony theft. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail without bail.