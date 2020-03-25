If you have been using motorized scooters to help you get around town, you may have to find another mode of transportation for a while.
On Tuesday, Spin pulled its scooters from streets in Provo and Orem.
In some of the company’s larger markets including Detroit, San Francisco and Baltimore, Spin will re-route the scooters for specific use to hospitals, grocers and pharmacies.
Spin is working with local governments to keep the scooters sanitized and usable in these busy markets.
This is not the case in the Provo/Orem area.
“We have made the decision to pause our operations, as of today, in all other cities due to significant demand drop off as communities combat the fast-spreading virus. This pause will remain in effect until further notice,” the official statement said.
The statement was put out on Spin’s website Tuesday.
The statement also said, “As always, the safety of our employees and our riders has been and will continue to be our top priority. Our sanitization practices and additional safety protocols are in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance and are actively carried out to keep our communities safe as we all weather this crisis together.”
Spin will continue to work closely with Provo and Orem and its campus partners to keep riders informed as things change.
Pulling the scooters will affect about 40 employees as well as the riders.
This is not the first time the scooters, managed by Zagster Fleet Management group, have been pulled from the streets.
On Oct. 23, all scooters were pulled off the streets from Provo and Orem for required deep maintenance. The company neglected to tell the city it was doing so, which caught many riders off guard.
That was just two months after Zagster and Spin brought the scooters to Provo and Orem.
Zagster and Spin scooters started service Aug 8, 2019, when Provo launched its scooter program, and Sept. 19, 2019, in Orem. St. George is the only other city Spin scooters are available in Utah.
The cost to ride is $1 to open the scooter, then the customer downloads the Spin app and pays 15 cents per minute to ride. An average ride is about $8 on the high end. The scooter’s speed tops out at 15 miles per hour.
The scooters had been doing well, according to ridership numbers given to the city, until the COVID-19 virus sent downtown workers and college students at Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University either to work at home, or leaving campus during the shutdown.