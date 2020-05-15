This week Forbes online magazine reported that a Moody’s Analytics study is projecting the Provo metropolitan area, which includes Orem and most other cities in Utah County, as one of the top 10 best areas to recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
That projection makes people like John Borget, Provo’s director of Administrative Services, and Orem Mayor Richard Brunst cautiously happy.
“The most dynamic recoveries may well bypass traditional powerhouses and take place instead in areas that either were or were poised to lead the way in 2020 before everything changed,” writes Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody’s Analytics and the author of the report, as seen in a recent Forbes article.
Provo
“When I read the article it was very complimentary,” Borget said. “COVID got us by surprise. It’s an interesting time and uncharted territory.”
Borget agrees with Moody that Provo was strong before COVID-19 hit and may do well as it comes out of the pandemic slump, but it remains to be seen.
Borget said the cities are trying to be conservative and have to be flexible.
“For better or worse we need to be ready to adapt to the times. With COVID there are a lot of unknowns,” Borget said. “In April, the streets were barren. It looks now like people are coming and going.”
Borget said he won’t know about April sales tax revenue until June. “We don’t get our (sales tax) information from the state for about two months.”
According to Borget, the first half of March was not impacted. “In the third week everybody realized COVID-19 was here,” he said.
Borget hopes that if projections are right, economically speaking, next spring will be much better than this one.
“It’s hard to measure the impact of the closures because of the online purchasing factor,” Borget said. “Online buying is growing and we are seeing those taxes. It may be offsetting the impacts of COVID.”
George Handley, chairman of the Provo Municipal Council, is in the process of reviewing Provo’s 2020-21 budget and having to grapple with the numbers that could be adjusted several times.
“The safety concerns associated with COVID-19 will not go away any time soon. We recognize that many remain vulnerable to the disease and many are also vulnerable to the economic hardships associated with our efforts to flatten the curve,” Handley said. “We are cautiously optimistic that if citizens remain vigilant and careful and use the measures intended to slow the spread of the disease, local and state economies will be able to improve soon.”
Handley added, “The city is working on programs to help businesses survive and recover. We are confident in the abilities and industry of Provoans to emerge from the current troubles and thrive. As a city organization, we benefit from having many funding sources to keep operating and serving our community.”
Orem
Orem numbers appear to show the same trend. “We were one of the best-positioned cities before the pandemic,” Brunst said. “However, the revenues have been affected.”
Brunst said some of the positives going for the county as it comes out of COVID-19 include a young population, and a highly educated one.
“We are resilient and optimistic,” Brunst said. “We have a culture of working hard and we have a high level of volunteers.”
In Orem, the city surveyed businesses to see how many had received financial assistance from one of the many funds and grants set up by state and national programs.
Brunst said 152 businesses responded to the survey questions. Of those, 108 had received financial assistance.
When asked how COVID had affected their business, 60% of the owners said they had been extremely affected. About 30% had been moderately affected and 10% slightly affected.
About 45% said getting the funding was crucial to sustain their business. Many of those had received loans through the Payroll Protection Program.
Orem’s position is better than most, according to Brunst. He believes the next 90 days will tell if Moody’s forecast will come to fruition. In the meantime, Brunst said Orem leadership will continue to finds ways to help businesses that are in financial stress.