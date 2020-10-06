Despite regularly appearing on lists of cities with the worst air pollution in the country, Provo’s air quality is improving over the long run.
That’s according to a new study that found air pollution in the Provo-Orem metropolitan area, as well as in other parts of Utah, has declined in the past decade “as a result of the Clean Air Act and modern pollution control technologies.”
The study, which was conducted by Filterbuy, an Alabama-based air filter company, used the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual Air Quality Index reports to rank metropolitan areas by the percentage change in median AQI between two five-year periods, 2005-2009 and 2015-2019.
“Five-year periods were used to lessen the effects of annual variability in AQI on the overall results,” David Heacock, the founder and CEO of Filterbuy, wrote in a summary of the study.
In the Provo-Orem metropolitan area, which was classified as a “midsize metro,” the analysts found that the median AQI between the 2005-2009 and 2015-2019 periods dropped from 51 to 47, a 7.1% decrease.
An AQI score between 0 and 50 is considered “good” while a score between 51 and 100 is considered “moderate,” according to the EPA. A score between 101 and 150 means air is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Scores above that are considered unhealthy for all groups.
The study also found that Provo and Orem had a higher number of good AQI days, when air quality “is considered satisfactory” and “air pollution poses little or no risk.”
Other areas of Utah experienced decreases in air pollution over the past decade as well, including the Ogden-Clearfield metropolitan area, the median AQI of which decreased from 53 to 48, an 8.7% decrease.
St. George and Salt Lake City had 6% and 3.5% decreases in median AQI in the past decade, respectively, while Logan had a 12.7% decrease.
Other metropolitan areas in the U.S. saw significantly greater reductions in air pollution, including Ottawa-Peru, Illinois, which had a 97.9% 10-year percentage change in median AQI and Monroe, Michigan, which had a 94.1% decrease.
Of midsize metros, Knoxville, Tennessee, saw the greatest 10-year percentage change in median AQI, 37.7%, followed by Savannah, Georgia, 28.2% and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 25.2%.
Of large metros, St. Louis, Missouri, had the largest air pollution decrease, 36.5%, followed by Louisville-Jefferson County, Kentucky, 27.4% and Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama, 27.2%.
“A large majority of major American metropolitan areas observed sharp declines in air pollution, with over 78 percent indicating an improvement in their 10-year percentage change in median air quality,” Heacock wrote about the findings. “The 15 metropolitan areas with the biggest improvement in air quality gained an average of 97 good AQI days per year.”
Heacock noted that components of air pollution “pose dangers to the environment and to overall health” and that health effects included “reduced oxygen levels, respiratory symptoms, eye, ear and nose irritation, damage to the nervous system, high blood pressure and heart disease.”
“Better air quality has improved the lives of residents in midsize and small metros across the country,” he said.
During winter inversions, air quality along the Wasatch Front, and in Provo in particular, regularly ranks as being among the worst in the U.S.
One day in December 2019, Provo’s AQI ranking reached 107, a “Code Orange” level, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with lung or heart disease.
On Monday afternoon, Provo had an AQI score of 73, indicating moderate air quality that may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to AirNow.gov.