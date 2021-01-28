Orem residents who pay utility fees are about to get an unexpected surprise.
Orem is lowering its utility fees.
If that is leaving you dazed and a bit confused, the explanation in the clearest terms is: Orem lucked out.
In 2016, the city council voted to have a pay-as-you-go strategy to take care of generational, long-term critical infrastructure protection projects such as a 10 million-gallon water tank, underground sewer piping and more. These have a lifetime expectancy of up to 100 years.
Over the next five to seven years, the city was to raise rates every year to help get to the need funding.
About that same time, the state set new rules about how cities charge for water, sewer, etc. Orem had to initiate a tiered program that says you use this much water, you pay this much. Jumping from one tier to another also raised the rate you pay.
Times have changed, the city council has changed, but the need for infrastructure upgrades is more needful than ever, according to Chris Tschirki, director of Public Works.
The new discussion has the city looking at long-term bonding now, paying over the long-haul and lowering the fees to the ratepayers.
Those fees would lower 15% if your water bill was in tiers one through three and 25% if your bill is in the tier four category. Those drops would put Orem at the lowest utility fees in the county, according to Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
”For the city of Orem to be in the position to lower utility bill rates, then have the lowest utility bill rates, and still meet all of our operational and capital needs with financing at such low-interest rates, is quite unique and impressive,” said Brenn Bybee, assistant city manager.
The updated 2021 master plans are nearly completed (updated from 2016). Bonding for the large, multi-generational projects is now being recommended. This will spread the financial burden over many years, according to Laura Lewis, financial advisor to the city.
“Inflationary construction costs in Utah have been (going up) approximately 5% annually since the 2016 utility master plans. This, combined with extremely low bond rates, make this an ideal time to bond,” Lewis said.
Tschirki said a variety of public works projects have been targeted as bond-eligible projects, including a 10 million-gallon water tank, two culinary water wells, a booster station, a water reuse project, a struvite control project at the Orem Water Reclamation Facility, large sewer main (H2S) rehabilitation projects, and large storm water conveyance projects.
So here is how Orem will get those rates lowered:
Approximately $17.3 million of cash balance in the utility funds will be combined to reduce the bond size.
The bond can be no more than $45 million at no more than 30 years and no more than 5.5% interest, according to Lewis.
Right now the city is looking at $25 million at 30 years.
“Bonding versus a pay-as-you-go financial plan will save $16.5 million to $45 million over 25 years, assuming construction cost inflation falls between 2.5% and 3.5%, conservatively,” Lewis said.
“An Orem utility customer can expect to see significant rate reductions as a result of adopting a hybrid financial plan,” Lewis said.
It doesn’t hurt that on Wednesday, Fitch ratings gave Orem a “AAA” bond rating. It also said Orem’s rating outlook is stable.
“The system's financial operations are very strong,” according to Fitch.
Lewis added, Orem is hitting a bond sweet spot and it will save the taxpayer.
Look for more information at the council’s Feb. 9 meeting.